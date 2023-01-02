Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).

Every AP Top 25 poll since the beginning of last season has included Duke.

Meanwhile, eight miles down Tobacco road, the rival UNC Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2 ACC), who began the season at No. 1 before falling out altogether a few weeks later and returning at No. 25 last week, saw their ranking disappear once again following a 76-74 road loss to the unranked Pitt Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) on Friday.

The ACC now boasts only three ranked teams: Duke, the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 11, and the Miami Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) at No. 12.

At 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, the Duke basketball squad, which has won five of its past six games under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, will be at the PNC Arena in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC). NC State hopes to bounce back from its 78-64 road loss against the Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0) on Friday.

Then the Blue Devils play the Boston College Eagles (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday before hosting Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 11.

