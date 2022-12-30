Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels.

On Friday afternoon, Capel's unranked Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) battled back from a six-point halftime deficit at home to pull out a 76-74 win over the No. 25 Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2 ACC), who figure to fall out of the AP Top 25 again despite beginning the season in the top spot.

RELATED: Blue Devils slide again in AP poll

Now, Jeff Capel is 4-2 at Pitt against UNC and 2-0 against second-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis.

The 47-year-old North Carolina native still has a losing record with the Panthers (61-73). However, he is 236-183 overall when including his stints at the helm of the VCU Rams and Oklahoma Sooners before returning to the Duke basketball bench beside now-retired legend Mike Krzyzewski for seven seasons.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, with the loss at Pitt, UNC became "the first preseason No. 1 team to have five losses before the new year over the last 40 seasons."

Only one other preseason No. 1 team in that span has lost five of its first 15 games in a season. Oddly enough, that other team was the 2000-01 Arizona Wildcats, who reached the NCAA title game only to lose to the Duke basketball champs.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.