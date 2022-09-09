Many 2023 mock drafts assume that Duke basketball freshman big man Kyle Filipowski will be a one-and-done collegian, often listing him as a first-round prospect.

Not so fast.

Sure, Filipowski finished No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, a ranking that would lead most to believe a sophomore year as a Blue Devil is wishful thinking in this day and age. But this week, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound five-star indicated his plan — albeit indirectly — to stick around in Durham beyond the upcoming season.

How so? Well, the Duke basketball program's official Instagram account posted its patented "Another One" celebration video moments after the announced commitment from five-star 2023 power forward TJ Power on Wednesday evening, and Filipowski left the following reply: "From rivals to teammates 😉"

Filipowksi attended Wilbraham & Monson Academy, a rival in Massachusetts to Power's Worcester Academy.

Since classes are well underway at Duke, it's inconceivable that Power would reclassify and enroll now, so the only way Filipowski and Power would be Duke teammates is if Filipowski returns as a sophomore.

Of course, some might warn not to read too much into Filipowski's reply. After all, plans can change between now and the spring, especially if the versatile talent becomes a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

On the other hand, the winking face that Filipowski included in his reply suggests he knew what he was doing in suggesting he'll still be in town when Power arrives for the 2023-24 season.

Furthermore, seeing that the Blue Devils are not actively pursuing a center for their 2023 class, one could deduce that the Duke basketball staff envisions Kyle Filipowski as a sophomore.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.