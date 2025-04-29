Duke Basketball Signee Drops Another Notch in Final Rankings
As recently as October, Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward and future Duke basketball player Cameron Boozer sat atop the 247Sports 2025 Composite. But the 6-foot-9, 245-pound five-star, son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and former two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, has seen his ranking slip a bit.
On Monday afternoon, On3 placed Cameron Boozer at No. 4 overall in the site's final rankings for the cycle.
The slight drop was enough to ding Boozer's composite ranking once again. So, when weighing his standing across the major recruiting sites, Boozer now stacks up at No. 3 among his peers, sitting below Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and the premier 2025 talent in BYU prize AJ Dybantsa.
Cameron Boozer headlines a three-deep 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul. That collection, including the other twin son of Carlos Boozer in five-star point guard Cayden Boozer plus five-star combo forward Nikolas Khamenia, checked in at No. 1 in the country before former Blue Devil signee Shelton Henderson flipped his commitment to Miami earlier this month.
Duke now ranks No. 3 in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.
