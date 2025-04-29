Cedric Coward Puts Duke Basketball Roster in Limbo
Most reports of Cedric Coward's commitment to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff on Monday evening are not worded correctly. After all, the Blue Devils have not actually "landed" the former Washington State and Eastern Washington forward just yet.
No, in reality, Duke is still in a battle with the pro route for Coward's services next season.
"There's no timetable on a decision," the 21-year-old Coward, who averaged over 15 points and six rebounds in each of his past two campaigns while also excelling as a lockdown defender, explained to The Field of 68 shortly after announcing his Duke basketball pledge. "As I gain more info, I'll come to a more informed decision on what's best for me."
In addition to entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Cedric Coward declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.
And several draft experts project the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder to hear his name either late in the first round or early in the second.
So, it seems Coward has real incentive to remain a draft prospect.
The deadline to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft doesn't arrive until 5 p.m. ET on June 15.
Coward currently ranks No. 13 overall among prospects who entered this year's transfer portal, per 247Sports.
