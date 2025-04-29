Blue Devil Country

Cedric Coward Puts Duke Basketball Roster in Limbo

The Duke basketball program now awaits its transfer pledge's next decision.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most reports of Cedric Coward's commitment to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff on Monday evening are not worded correctly. After all, the Blue Devils have not actually "landed" the former Washington State and Eastern Washington forward just yet.

ALSO READ: Late 2025 Duke Target Schedules Official Visit

No, in reality, Duke is still in a battle with the pro route for Coward's services next season.

"There's no timetable on a decision," the 21-year-old Coward, who averaged over 15 points and six rebounds in each of his past two campaigns while also excelling as a lockdown defender, explained to The Field of 68 shortly after announcing his Duke basketball pledge. "As I gain more info, I'll come to a more informed decision on what's best for me."

In addition to entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Cedric Coward declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

And several draft experts project the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder to hear his name either late in the first round or early in the second.

So, it seems Coward has real incentive to remain a draft prospect.

The deadline to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft doesn't arrive until 5 p.m. ET on June 15.

Coward currently ranks No. 13 overall among prospects who entered this year's transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball transfer portal news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball