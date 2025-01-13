Duke Basketball Squad Finally Earns First-Place Vote
Enjoying its first 10-game winning streak in the regular season across Jon Scheyer's reign, Duke basketball jumped one spot this week to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon, sitting below No. 2 Iowa State and No. 1 Auburn.
ALSO READ: Elite Duke Defender Now Sidelined for Weeks, Maybe Longer
And for the first time this season, the Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC), who are seemingly riding an extra high from the recording-breaking 42 points that freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg delivered in Saturday's 86-78 home win over Notre Dame, picked up a first-place vote.
Duke, which began the third campaign under Scheyer's command at No. 7 in the AP Poll, hadn't checked in as high as No. 3 since beginning the 2023-24 season at No. 2 in the country. Plus, outside of a preseason edition, it's now the highest the program has ranked since early in 2021-22, Mike Krzyzewski's final season before handing the reins to his former point guard and longtime assistant.
For the fourth straight week, Duke basketball is the only ranked team from the ACC.
The Blue Devils are now gearing up for a home bout against the Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) before heading to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a showdown against the Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Former Blue Devil Sharpshooter Matt Hurt Thriving Overseas
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.