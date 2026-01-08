Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 8
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks survived Tuesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings, winning 100-98, and now they’re set as road favorites on Thursday against the struggling Utah Jazz.
Utah has lost five games in a row after going to overtime but ultimately falling short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the front end of this back-to-back. The Jazz are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and they could look to sit some players in this game.
Utah owes a top-eight protected pick to the Thunder, and a recent cold stretch makes it a little easier for the Jazz to keep the pick, especially if they sit players on one of the legs of a back-to-back.
As for the Mavs, they still appear to be fighting for a play-in tournament spot in the West, but that could change if they move on from Anthony Davis at the trade deadline.
For Thursday’s matchup, should bettors trust Dallas’ questionable offense on the road?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs -7.5 (-105)
- Jazz +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavs: -245
- Jazz: +200
Total
- 241.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mavericks vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 8
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), KJZZ
- Mavs record: 14-23
- Jazz record: 12-23*
Mavericks vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Brandon Williams – questionable
- PJ Washington – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Miles Kelly – doubtful
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Moussa Cisse – doubtful
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavericks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg OVER 5.5 Assists (-137)
There are a ton of props to consider for Flagg, but I’m eyeing his assists on Thursday, something that I broke down in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:
Cooper Flagg has an ideal matchup for Dallas on Thursday, as he takes on a Utah team that ranks 30th in defensive rating, opponent points per game and opponent assists per game.
In his last meeting with the Jazz, Flagg put up 42 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and I expect him to have a big game as a passer on Thursday night.
Flagg is averaging just 4.2 assists per game for the season, but his assist numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, the Mavericks rookie is averaging 5.9 dimes and 8.1 potential assists per game. That gives him a solid floor against a Utah team that allows points – and assists – at will this season.
Since Dec. 12, Flagg has eight games with six or more dimes, including each of his three games in January.
I think he’s a great target to clear this prop, especially with Utah coming off an overtime game last night.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the UNDER in this Western Conference battle:
Yes, the Utah Jazz are the No. 2 OVER team in the NBA this season (23-13), but I think the total in this game with Dallas is a little too high on Thursday night.
Utah is playing the second night of a back-to-back after an overtime loss in OKC, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Jazz sit some key players on Thursday night. The Jazz owe a top-eight protected pick to the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Draft, but their recent five-game losing streak has made it a little more likely that they keep that selection.
So, this is a perfect spot to rest players (and potentially pick up another loss) for a Utah team that would prefer not to make the play-in tournament if it wants another chance at a high draft pick. I think there’s a real chance Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen both sit out this game (they played 43 and 44 minutes, respectively on Wednesday) for rest purposes.
That would severely limit a Utah offense that has been solid (15th in offensive rating) this season despite not having a ton of top-line scoring talent. This is also a tough matchup for the Jazz regardless, as the Mavericks are 10th in the league in defensive rating.
On the offensive end, Dallas is just 28th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game. So, I don’t see the Mavs pushing this game over the total alone on Thursday night.
These teams did combine for 273 points in an overtime meeting earlier this season, but this could end up as a grind-it-out matchup if the Jazz are at less than full strength on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 241.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
