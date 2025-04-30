Duke Basketball Staff Visit Leads to New Five-Star Battle
Brandon McCoy Jr., No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, picked up his Duke basketball recruiting offer back in July and checked out the Blue Devils on an official visit in early November. Now, McCoy's teammate and fellow five-star talent at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), power forward Christian Collins, is also on Jon Scheyer & Co.'s 2026 wishlist.
ALSO READ: Kentucky Visiting 2026 Duke Target at Blue Devil Pipeline School
Currently checking in at No. 5 overall and No. 1 at his position in the cycle, Collins advertised his offer from the fourth-year Duke basketball head coach early Tuesday evening via the following social media post.
The offer arrived on the same day that the Blue Devil recruiters visited St. John Bosco with eyes squarely on the 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile phenom.
Roughly seven hours after revealing that Duke has entered the mix for his coveted services, Christian Collins announced that another blueblood and recruiting juggernaut, Kentucky, has followed suit.
His offer sheet also includes the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, UCLA, Southern Cal, and Villanova, among others.
Collins and McCoy account for 40 percent of the 2026 Duke basketball targets at this juncture.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.