Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Staff Visit Leads to New Five-Star Battle

The Duke basketball offer sheet now features another California prospect in forward Christian Collins.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon McCoy Jr., No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, picked up his Duke basketball recruiting offer back in July and checked out the Blue Devils on an official visit in early November. Now, McCoy's teammate and fellow five-star talent at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), power forward Christian Collins, is also on Jon Scheyer & Co.'s 2026 wishlist.

ALSO READ: Kentucky Visiting 2026 Duke Target at Blue Devil Pipeline School

Currently checking in at No. 5 overall and No. 1 at his position in the cycle, Collins advertised his offer from the fourth-year Duke basketball head coach early Tuesday evening via the following social media post.

The offer arrived on the same day that the Blue Devil recruiters visited St. John Bosco with eyes squarely on the 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile phenom.

Roughly seven hours after revealing that Duke has entered the mix for his coveted services, Christian Collins announced that another blueblood and recruiting juggernaut, Kentucky, has followed suit.

His offer sheet also includes the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, UCLA, Southern Cal, and Villanova, among others.

Collins and McCoy account for 40 percent of the 2026 Duke basketball targets at this juncture.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball