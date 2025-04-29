Kentucky Visiting Duke Basketball Target at Blue Devil Pipeline School

2026 5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr (@sm23itty) had a great first session of the EYBL circuit!@TTOBasketball went a perfect 3-0!



Smith Jr put up the following:



G1- 17 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists

G2- 27 points (11-16 FGs), 8 rebounds and 4 assists

G3- 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2… pic.twitter.com/56LWlS3IF5