Duke basketball's starting lineup against visiting Pitt

The Duke basketball starters are again four freshmen and a graduate.
The Duke basketball squad hosts the unranked Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC), under the direction of former Blue Devil player and assistant Jeff Capel, at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) are hoping to play a better brand of Duke basketball than in their road outings last week: an 84-60 loss to the unranked NC State Wolfpack and a 65-64 win over the unranked Boston College Eagles. They'll have to do so without junior captain and full-time starting guard Jeremy Roach (toe).

So for the second game in a row, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer is rolling out the following starting lineup, consisting of four freshmen who arrived in Durham this summer as five-star recruits alongside a graduate transfer in the post:

  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Graduate center Ryan Young

Entering the game, Duke is 8-0 in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season. Pitt is coming off a 75-74 road loss to Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Next up for the Duke Blue Devils is a road battle against unranked Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC), the only remaining undefeated team in conference play, at 5 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). Then Duke basketball has six days off before hosting the Miami Hurricanes the following Saturday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

