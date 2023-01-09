Without full-time starting point guard Jeremy Roach, who is dealing with a lingering toe injury, the Duke basketball squad managed to hang on for its first ACC road win.

The now-No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) bounced back from Wednesday night's 84-60 loss at the NC State Wolfpack to defeat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in Chesnut Hill, Mass., 65-64.

Even so, the young team hasn't seen a two-game winning streak since early December, partly due to playing only two games in 21 days to end the calendar year.

And if the Blue Devils are to achieve such a much-needed confidence boost by beating the veteran Pitt Panthers in Durham at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, it seems they'll likely have to do it without Roach again.

"Yesterday, we had an off day," first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said to the media on Monday morning. "We'll see [Roach] today, how he's feeling. I still think it's really unlikely he'll be ready to go for Wednesday. We want to make sure that his toe is recovered as best as possible for the rest of the year."

Jeremy Roach injured the toe on his right foot during a loss to the Purdue Boilermakers at the Phil Knight Legacy in late November.

He did not miss any of the games the following week. However, he sat out the Blue Devils' home win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 10, and Scheyer noted several times the past few weeks that even when the junior captain has been on the floor, his toe hasn't been 100 percent.

On Saturday, Roach was sitting on the bench wearing a protective boot.

After the Pitt game, Duke basketball has only a two-day break before a road outing against the Clemson Tigers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday. So it stands to reason that Roach could miss that contest as well.

Then the Blue Devils have six days off before hosting the Miami Hurricanes at noon ET the following Saturday.

