Duke Basketball's Record Against the Pac-12

Last November, Duke traveled to Madison Square Garden and overwhelmed the Cal Golden Bears, winning by an 87-52 score. The win continued a long history of success against some of the best teams from the West Coast.

All-time, Duke is 34-22 against current Pac-12 teams.

The Blue Devils have never played Washington State, the only team in the conference without a history against Duke.

Out of the other 11, two have a winning record against Duke. Stanford has won two of its three meetings with the Blue Devils. The Cardinal won by one point in overtime in 1999 and by one in regulation in 2000. The two met again in 2014, with Coach K beating former player and assistant Johnny Dawkins, 70-59 to earn Duke’s first win against the Cardinal.

Duke is 4-5, all-time against Arizona. The Blue Devils have lost the last two, getting eliminated from the 2011 NCAA Tournament by the Wildcats and losing in the preseason NIT in 2013. Duke’s last win over the Wildcats earned the Blue Devils the 2001 national title.

The Blue Devils’ most extensive history has come against UCLA. The longtime national power has played Duke 16 times, with the Blue Devils earning a 10-6 advantage. Duke has won the last four meetings, dating back to 1993. That includes a tourney win during Duke’s run to the 2001 title. UCLA won the 1964 NCAA title over Duke.

Duke is undefeated against a pair of Pac-12 schools. Duke won its only meeting with Arizona State in the 2009 preseason NIT.

The Blue Devils have won both meetings with Oregon State, winning in 1953 and in the consolation game in the 1963 Final Four.

Duke has a .500 record against three teams. The November win over Cal evened Duke’s record against the Golden Bears. Duke lost the first two, in 1982 and in the game that ended Bobby Hurley’s career, when Jason Kidd led Cal to an 82-77 win over Duke in the 1993 NCAA tournament. Duke’s first win over Cal earned it a spot in the 2010 Sweet 16.

Duke and Colorado have split two games, a home-and-home in 1982 and 83. Duke and Oregon have also split their two meetings, with Duke winning in 2010 and Oregon knocking the Blue Devils out of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Duke is 5-1 against Washington and has won four straight, most recently in 2011. Duke’s only loss came in the 1984 NCAA Tournament, Coach K’s first game in March Madness.

The Blue Devils are 4-2 against USC, winning four straight, most recently in the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

Duke is 3-2 against Utah, most recently losing in overtime at Madison Square Garden in 2015. Duke’s last win over the Utes earned Duke a spot in the 2015 Elite Eight on its way to the title.

We’re working our way through the Division I conferences in football and basketball. If you’ve missed previous installments of Duke’s history against the conferences, you can get caught up here:

Football vs. Big 12

Basketball vs. Big 12

Football vs. Pac-12