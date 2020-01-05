Duke Wins at Miami: Scoring List Update

Justin Robinson (3 points, 44 total) moved up one spot, breaking a tie with JD Simpson and moving into a tie for 311 with Christian Ast. Robinson moved up one on the Three-Pointers List, into a tie with Shavlik Randolph and Cassius Stanley

Joey Baker (4 points, 96 total) broke a tie with Stoop Minor to take sole possession of 270.

Wendell Moore (6 points, 103 total) moved up three spots to 266, passing Harry Giles and tying Chase Jeter and Greg Wendt.

Cassius Stanley (20 points, 143 total) moved up six spots to 246, passing Dick Latimer, Weldon Williams, Todd Anderson, Robby West, Martynas Pocius and Tony Moore. Stanley also moved up two spots on the Three-Pointers List, tying Justin Robinson and Shavlik Randolph.

Matthew Hurt (13 points, 163 total) moved up six spots to 235, passing Mouse Edwards, Don Blackman, Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter, Matt Christensen.

Vernon Carey Jr. (24 points, 257 total) moved up 10 spots to 199 passing Jack White, Herky Lamley, Josh Hairston and Derryck Thornton.

Jack White didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Jabari Parker for 61 on the Duke Three-Pointers List.

Javin DeLaurier (6 points, 337 total) moved up three spots to 173 passing Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders and tying Cy Valasek. DeLaurier also moved up two spots on the Duke Rebounding List to 73, passing Dave McClure and Quinn Cook.

Alex O’Connell (4 points, 359 total) moved up one spot to 166 passing Fred Lind.

Tre Jones (9 points, 508 total) moved up two spots to 133, passing Wendell Carter Jr. and Larry Sanders. Jones also moved up one spot on the Duke Assists List, to 26, passing Christian Laettner.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Derryck Thornton for 213 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire also moved up two spots on the Duke Assists List, breaking a tie with Rodney Hood, passing Roshown McLeod and tying Dave McClure at 87.