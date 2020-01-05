DukeMaven
Duke Wins at Miami: Scoring List Update

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson (3 points, 44 total) moved up one spot, breaking a tie with JD Simpson and moving into a tie for 311 with Christian Ast. Robinson moved up one on the Three-Pointers List, into a tie with Shavlik Randolph and Cassius Stanley

Joey Baker (4 points, 96 total) broke a tie with Stoop Minor to take sole possession of 270.

Wendell Moore (6 points, 103 total) moved up three spots to 266, passing Harry Giles and tying Chase Jeter and Greg Wendt.

Cassius Stanley (20 points, 143 total) moved up six spots to 246, passing Dick Latimer, Weldon Williams, Todd Anderson, Robby West, Martynas Pocius and Tony Moore. Stanley also moved up two spots on the Three-Pointers List, tying Justin Robinson and Shavlik Randolph.

Matthew Hurt (13 points, 163 total) moved up six spots to 235, passing Mouse Edwards, Don Blackman, Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter, Matt Christensen.

Vernon Carey Jr. (24 points, 257 total) moved up 10 spots to 199 passing Jack White, Herky Lamley, Josh Hairston and Derryck Thornton.

Jack White didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Jabari Parker for 61 on the Duke Three-Pointers List.

Javin DeLaurier (6 points, 337 total) moved up three spots to 173 passing Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders and tying Cy Valasek. DeLaurier also moved up two spots on the Duke Rebounding List to 73, passing Dave McClure and Quinn Cook.

Alex O’Connell (4 points, 359 total) moved up one spot to 166 passing Fred Lind.

Tre Jones (9 points, 508 total) moved up two spots to 133, passing Wendell Carter Jr. and Larry Sanders. Jones also moved up one spot on the Duke Assists List, to 26, passing Christian Laettner.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Derryck Thornton for 213 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire also moved up two spots on the Duke Assists List, breaking a tie with Rodney Hood, passing Roshown McLeod and tying Dave McClure at 87.

Duke at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils take their six-game winning streak to Coral Gables to meet Miami, who has a five-game streak of its own. Duke is 2-0 in the ACC, 1-0 on the road. We'll have updates and analysis all night.

Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

ShawnKrest

AJ Griffin, currently Duke's only commitment in the Class of 2021, reportedly suffered a knee injury in a game on Friday night. He is currently "day-to-day" as the team awaits further evaluation. Read more

The Darkest Duke Football Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

Two tough last-second losses to Coastal foes top the list of dark Duke football moments of the 2010s. Read more

Tre Jones: "I Got My Feet Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones returned to the floor after missing two games, and two-plus weeks, with an ankle injury. He admitted there was some rust but he got his feet back under him. Read more

Duke Teammates Help Keep Matthew Hurt Humble

ShawnKrest

Freshman Matthew Hurt exploded for 25 points against Boston College, but his Duke teammates made sure he didn't get too full of himself afterward. Watch

Coach K: It Was a Hell of a Decade -- Our Best Decade

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski averaged a 30-7 record with Duke in the 2010s. "It was a hell of a decade. It was our best decade," he said. Watch

Coach K: Heck of an Effort From Tre Jones

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones played 24 minutes in the win over Boston College despite not playing or practicing in more than three weeks. Coach K was also pleased with Matthew Hurt. Watch

The Duke Decade Top 10s: The Top Scorers, Rebounders and More From the 2010s

ShawnKrest

It took until the end of the New Year's Eve game against Boston College to sort everything out, but we now have the top 10s from the 2010s for Duke scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, steals and blocks. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

ShawnKrest

There was plenty of movement on Duke's various career lists, with JJ Redick, Wendell Carter, Tyler Thornton and Elton Brand all getting caught on various lists. Read more

Duke Dominates Boston College

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils got back PG Tre Jones after missing two games with an ankle problem. Duke also got a huge game from freshman Matthew Hurt, who outscored Boston College in the first half. Read more