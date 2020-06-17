Duke Begins Recruiting Class of 2022

Basketball coaches could reach out to members of the class of 2022 starting on June 15, and the Duke staff has been busy contacting top players in the class.

According to various media reports, the following players have been contacted by members of the Duke staff in the first two days of the contact period.

Skyy Clark: The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder from Brentwood, Tennessee’s Brentwood Academy is a five-star combination guard. He has offers from Arizona, FSU, UCLA, Ohio State and Indiana.

Noah Shelby: The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder from Addison, Texas’ Greenhill School is a three-star combination guard. He’s already picked up offers from Texas A & M, Minnesota, Baylor, Mississippi State and SMU.

Lee Dort: The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder is a teammate of Shelby’s at Addison’s Greenhill School. He’s a five-star center with offers from TCU, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Mark Mitchell: The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder from Mission, Kansas’ Bishop Miege is a five-star small forward. He has offers from Kansas and Wake Forest.

Rylan Griffen: The 6-foot-4, 165-pounder from Richardson, Texas is a four-star swing player alternatively listed as a small forward and shooting guard. He has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

Marquise MJ Rice: The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Mouth of Wilson, Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy is a five-star small forward. He has offers from Boston College, NC State, Pitt and Providence.

JJ Starling: The 6-foot, 150-pounder from Baldwinsville, New York’s Charles W. Baker is a four-star point guard. He has offers from Syracuse, Alabama and St. John’s.

Jalen Washington: The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder from Gary, Indiana’s West Side is a five-star power forward. He has offers from Indiana, Purdue and Iowa.

Kijani Wright: The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder from Los Angeles’ Windward School is a five-star power forward. He has offers from Pitt, Kansas, Stanford, Cal, Arizona and USC.

Jaden Bradley: The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder is originally from Concord, North Carolina but now plays for Bradenton, Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. He’s a five-star point guard with offers from Michigan, NC State, Louisville and UCLA.

Duke is reportedly still in the scouting phase with the sophomore class and has yet to make a confirmed offer to any class of 2022 prospects.