Duke Begins Recruiting Class of 2022

ShawnKrest

Basketball coaches could reach out to members of the class of 2022 starting on June 15, and the Duke staff has been busy contacting top players in the class.

According to various media reports, the following players have been contacted by members of the Duke staff in the first two days of the contact period.

Skyy Clark: The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder from Brentwood, Tennessee’s Brentwood Academy is a five-star combination guard. He has offers from Arizona, FSU, UCLA, Ohio State and Indiana.

Noah Shelby: The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder from Addison, Texas’ Greenhill School is a three-star combination guard. He’s already picked up offers from Texas A&M, Minnesota, Baylor, Mississippi State and SMU.

Lee Dort: The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder is a teammate of Shelby’s at Addison’s Greenhill School. He’s a five-star center with offers from TCU, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Mark Mitchell: The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder from Mission, Kansas’ Bishop Miege is a five-star small forward. He has offers from Kansas and Wake Forest.

Rylan Griffen: The 6-foot-4, 165-pounder from Richardson, Texas is a four-star swing player alternatively listed as a small forward and shooting guard. He has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

Marquise MJ Rice: The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Mouth of Wilson, Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy is a five-star small forward. He has offers from Boston College, NC State, Pitt and Providence.

JJ Starling: The 6-foot, 150-pounder from Baldwinsville, New York’s Charles W. Baker is a four-star point guard. He has offers from Syracuse, Alabama and St. John’s.

Jalen Washington: The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder from Gary, Indiana’s West Side is a five-star power forward. He has offers from Indiana, Purdue and Iowa.

Kijani Wright: The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder from Los Angeles’ Windward School is a five-star power forward. He has offers from Pitt, Kansas, Stanford, Cal, Arizona and USC.

Jaden Bradley: The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder is originally from Concord, North Carolina but now plays for Bradenton, Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. He’s a five-star point guard with offers from Michigan, NC State, Louisville and UCLA.

Duke is reportedly still in the scouting phase with the sophomore class and has yet to make a confirmed offer to any class of 2022 prospects.

Duke Football Players Express Support of Black Lives Matter

Duke's football team released a statement expressing support of Black Lives Matter on the program's Twitter account. "Duke Football is a family, and the Black members of our family are not safe."

ShawnKrest

Shelden Williams Offers Mark Williams Advice on Playing for Coach K

Duke legend Shelden Williams offered incoming Blue Devils seven-footer advice on playing for Coach K. The older Williams also thought coming in as part of a large recruiting class could be a benefit.

ShawnKrest

Duke Commit Riley Leonard Wins Player of Year Award

Three-star quarterback commit Riley Leonard was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Alabama Coastal Region. Leonard starred in two sports before committing to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Five Blue Devils Named to Athlon All-ACC Team

Athlon released its annual college football preview magazine and five Blue Devils were named to the preseason All-ACC team, led by first team kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

ShawnKrest

Two More Blue Devils Find MLB Homes

Duke signee Evan Carter was drafted by the Rangers and will bypass college to play in the pros. Four-year Blue Devil Matt Mervis wasn't drafted but signed with the Cubs

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful protest march in support of justice for black communities. Moore had the full support of current and former Blue Devils, and Coach K called to tell him he was proud.

ShawnKrest

Incoming Duke Players Get Their Jersey Numbers

Duke released its roster for next season, giving us a look at the jersey numbers the newest Blue Devils will be wearing in 2020-21.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

Duke junior defensive end Chris Rumph II became the first Blue Devil since Joe Giles-Harris in 2017 to be named to a Walter Camp Foundation All-American team when he was chosen to the preseason second team.

ShawnKrest

Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Righthander Bryce Jarvis was selected No. 18 overall in the MLB Draft by Arizona, becoming Duke's second first-rounder ever and the highest selected Blue Devil in history.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest