Duke vs. Bellarmine: Gameday Open Thread

Duke returns to the floor on Friday night for the first game of the Mako Medical Duke Classic. The four-team MTE (multi-team event) is being co-hosted by Duke and Howard and honors Dr. Onye E. Akwari, who had a relationship with both schools.

The Duke Classic has been thrown a bit of a curveball, since one of the participants, Elon, had to postpone its games at Duke and Howard due positive COVID tests and contact tracing.

Duke will open the Classic with Bellarmine, a former Division II national champion playing its first game as a member of Division I. The Blue Devils hosted Bellarmine following their 2011 title, for an exhibition game prior to the 2011-12 season, as is Duke’s custom. Duke won that matchup 87-62.

Duke is coming off of a loss to Michigan State at Cameron on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. The loss and a closer-than-expected opening game win against Coppin State, highlighted some issues that Duke will need to work on, including an offense that has struggled with turnovers and shooting.

Bellarmine went 20-8 last season, its 12th straight 20-win year. The Knights lost four seniors from last year’s team, including two 1,000 point scorers. With two seniors, they have their youngest team since 2012-13.

Matthew Hurt and Jalen Johnson are leading Duke, averaging double-doubles. Hurt is scoring 16.5 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnson is at 15 and 11.5. DJ Steward is also averaging 15 points.

The Blue Devils have not used their post players much this season. Mark Williams has played a total of eight minutes. Henry Coleman has played one, and Patrick Tape has yet to get into a game.

Williams will likely get more playing time, as he's in the starting lineup for the Blue Devils, along with Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Jordan Goldwire and Jalen Johnson.

Jalen Johnson commits his second foul early ad heads to the bench.

Each team with two early turnovers. Duke leads 4-2 at the under 16. Mark Williams had three blocks in four minutes.

Jaemyn Brakefield hits two threes and Duke is suddenly up 10.

Brakefield hits again. Coleman and Williams both getting minutes early. Duke up 17-4 at the under 12.