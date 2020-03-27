Duke a Co-Favorite for 2021 Title

Duke is one of the favorites to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament, according to futures odds released by the William Hill Sportsbook.

The Blue Devils have 10-1 odds to win the title next March Madness, tied with Gonzaga, Kentucky and Kansas as the four favorites.

Vegas insider Frankie Taddeo told SI Gambling’s Bill Enright that he would put Gonzaga and Kentucky above Duke and Kansas next year. Taddeo also likes Villanova’s chances at 20-1 and for long shots, would take a long look at North Carolina at 40-1 and Rick Pitino’s Iona at 1,000-1.

Gonzaga 10-1 Duke 10-1 Kentucky 10-1 Kansas 10-1 Virginia 12-1 Baylor 14-1 Michigan State 18-1 Creighton 20-1 Villanova 20-1 Oregon 25-1 Florida State 25-1 Iowa 30-1 Wisconsin 30-1 San Diego State 30-1 Ohio State 30-1 North Carolina 40-1 Louisville 40-1 Michigan 40-1 Florida 40-1 Arizona 40-1 West Virginia 50-1 Houston 50-1 Maryland 50-1 Texas Tech 50-1 UCLA 50-1 Tennessee 50-1 LSU 60-1 Illinois 75-1 Arizona State 75-1 Texas 75-1 Colorado 75-1 Auburn 75-1 Purdue 75-1 Northern Iowa 75-1 Butler 100-1 Oklahoma 100-1 Indiana 100-1 Syracuse 100-1 Xavier 100-1 Seton Hall 100-1 Dayton 100-1 Texas A & M 100-1 Rutgers 150-1 Richmond 150-1 South Carolina 150-1 Saint Louis 150-1 USC 150-1 Oklahoma State 150-1 Stanford 150-1 UConn 150-1 Penn State 150-1 BYU 150-1 Memphis 150-1 Alabama 150-1 Cincinnati 150-1 Mississippi State 150-1 Arkansas 150-1 Notre Dame 200-1 Utah 200-1 Saint Mary's 200-1 Virginia Tech 200-1 Providence 200-1 NC State 200-1 Marquette 200-1 TCU 250-1 Georgia Tech 250-1 Clemson 250-1 Wichita State 250-1 Iowa State 250-1 St. Johns 300-1 Washington 300-1 Minnesota 300-1 Miami 300-1 Rhode Island 300-1 Tulsa 300-1 Oregon State 300-1 Missouri 300-1 SMU 300-1 Pittsburgh 300-1 Temple 500-1 Ole Miss 500-1 Davidson 500-1 Georgetown 500-1 Kansas State 500-1 California 500-1 Georgia 500-1 UCF 750-1 Wake Forest 750-1 Duquesne 750-1 South Florida 750-1 St. Bonaventure 750-1 Boston College 750-1 Washington State 750-1 VCU 750-1 DePaul 750-1 Nebraska 750-1 Yale 750-1 UNLV 750-1 Utah State 750-1 New Mexico State 750-1 Nevada 1000-1 Iona 1000-1 Liberty 1000-1 Vanderbilt 1500-1 Northwestern 1500-1 Cal Irvine 1500-1 Loyola-Chicago 1500-1 Akron 1500-1 Vermont 1500-1 Belmont 1500-1 Stephen F. Austin 1500-1 Hofstra 1500-1 Bowling Green 1500-1 Boise State 2000-1 North Texas 2000-1 Pacific 2500-1 New Mexico 2500-1 Winthrop 2500-1 Bradley 2500-1 East Tennessee State 2500-1 George Mason 3000-1 Little Rock 3000-1 San Francisco 3000-1 Tulane 3000-1 UMass 3000-1