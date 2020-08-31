SI.com
Duke Freshman Henry Coleman on Playing for the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman III has been on Duke’s campus for a month, but he still gets a thrill out of being a member of one of college basketball’s most storied programs.

“Words can’t describe it,” he said. “To walk in every day and you see Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski), one of the best coaches ever – it’s a surreal feeling. You go through the hallway and you see greatness. You see guys like Grant Hill, J.J. Redick, Christian Laettner on the wall and you’re finally a part of that program and this brotherhood. It’s really a surreal feeling.”

He’s just as impressed with the players on this year’s Blue Devils team.

“It’s kind of crazy seeing all the guys and what they can do,” he said. “From a guard perspective and from the wings and to the bigs, everybody is working hard. A couple people that are remarkable – every time I watch DJ [Steward] shoot the ball. It’s funny, we do some shooting competitions at the end of practice and I kind of get five real quick and then DJ gets 10 three’s out of nowhere. It’s just unbelievable. Seeing Jalen [Johnson], Jaemyn [Brakefield] and Mark [Williams] – a couple other freshmen guys – they’re just surreal athletes. Mark at seven feet, being able to do some of the stuff that he does is kind of crazy. Jalen and Jaemyn being freakish athletes, being able to handle the ball and do other things is pretty cool. Then, for the upperclassmen guys, J Gold (Jordan Goldwire), Joey [Baker], Wendell [Moore Jr.], Matt [Hurt] – those guys continue to get better each and every day and I continue to learn from them, seeing some of the stuff that they do on and off the court.”

