Duke in Top Three in Season-Opening KenPom Ratings

ShawnKrest

The first KenPom ratings of the 2020-21 season were released by basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy, and Duke begins the year as the No. 3 team in the nation. The Blue Devils ended last year as the No. 5 team in the country but jumped ahead of Dayton and Kansas. Duke trails Baylor and Gonzaga in this year’s ratings.

Louisville (14) and Virginia (16) are the next two ACC teams, followed by Florida State (19) and North Carolina (23).

The Blue Devils have an adjusted offensive efficiency of 111.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks fourth in the country. Last year, Duke finished the year with a 115.7 efficiency, which was good for No. 9

On defense, Duke has an adjusted efficiency of 85.3, which is No. 6 in the nation. That’s an improvement over last year’s 91.1 points per 100, which was twelfth.

Duke’s adjusted tempo is 74.3 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks No. 38. Last year, the Blue Devils were at 72.0, which was No. 34.

Here are the ratings of the rest of the ACC teams and other known or expected non-conference opponents on Duke’s schedule.

Louisville: No. 14 overall, No. 22 offense, No. 14 defense, No. 199 tempo

Virginia: No. 15 overall, No. 75 offense, No. 1 defense, No. 357 tempo

Florida State: No. 19 overall, No. 28 offense, No. 16 defense, No. 62 tempo

North Carolina: No. 23 overall, No 23 offense, No. 22 defense, No. 42 tempo

Syracuse: No. 29 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 35 defense, No. 248 tempo

Virginia Tech: No. 30 overall, No. 38 offense, No. 26 defense, No. 317 tempo

Clemson: No. 40 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 38 defense, No. 311 tempo

Miami: No. 41 overall, No. 29 offense, No. 51 defense, No. 236 tempo

NC State: No. 55 overall, No. 43 offense, No. 64 defense. No. 70 tempo

Georgia Tech: No. 73 overall, No. 87 offense, No. 67 defense, No. 92 tempo

Pitt: No. 83 overall, No. 107 offense, No. 72 defense, No. 292 tempo

Notre Dame: No. 100 overall, No. 73 offense, No. 138 defense, No. 244 tempo

Boston College: No. 106 overall, No. 131 offense, No. 90 defense, No. 115 tempo

Wake Forest: No. 130 overall, No. 115 offense, No. 162 defense, No. 214 tempo

Michigan State (Champions Classic): No. 15 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 28 defense, No. 163 tempo

Illinois (ACC/Big Ten Challenge): No. 18 overall, No. 20 offense, No. 21 defense, No. 246 tempo

Appalachian State: No. 195 overall, No. 190 offense, No. 204 defense, No. 269 tempo

Elon (Duke Classic): No. 209 overall, No. 202 offense, No. 220 defense, No. 282 tempo

Cleveland State: No. 214 overall, No. 252 offense, No. 187 defense, No. 242 tempo

Bellarmine (Duke Classic): No. 291 overall, No. 276 offense, No. 287 defense, No. 148 tempo

