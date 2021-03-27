Jordan Goldwire to Use Fifth Year at Another School

Duke men’s basketball senior guard Jordan Goldwire will enter his name into the transfer portal, and use his additional year of eligibility at another school.

The NCAA allowed basketball players an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic’s impact on this season, which was Goldwire’s fourth with the Blue Devils.

“I want to thank Coach K, the coaching staff and administration for helping me grow, mature and become a better player these last four years and giving me an opportunity to play for one of the greatest programs,” Goldwire said. “In talking with my family and the coaching staff, I have made the decision to enter my name in the portal as a grad transfer and take advantage of my fifth year. My time at Duke has been one of the best experiences of my life, and I want to thank the Duke family, fans, Cameron Crazies and my teammates for making it so special.”

Goldwire joined Duke in 2017-18, along with Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Trevon Duval and Alex O’Connell. His performance against Duval in the City of Palms Classic, when he held Duke’s five-star point guard target to a season low nine points on 4-of-14 shooting, put him on the Blue Devils’ radar. After serving as a practice opponent for Duval’s one-and-done season, Goldwire’s minutes and production gradually increased.

He ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in steals as a junior and led the league in assist/turnover ratio while finishing second in steals as a senior, earning a spot on the All-Defensive team.



“Duke fans owe Jordan a tremendous amount of respect for being such a first-class player, leader and teammate during his four years in our program,” said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “Jordan always embraced his role, and his improvement over the course of his career is a testament to his mentality and competitive spirit. He was outstanding to coach and we wish him all of the best. It was an honor to have Jordan and his family as a part of Duke Basketball and we will miss them."





