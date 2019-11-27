Duke
Duke Suffers Upset of the Season

ShawnKrest

teams spend Thanksgiving week at a luxury destination far from home, Duke decided to stay home for the holidays. After winning the 2K Empire Classic last week in New York, the Blue Devils passed on trips to Hawaii or the Bahamas and decided to play two low-level teams at Cameron Indoor Stadium, instead.

The decision cost them their 19-year winning streak and most likely, the No. 1 spot in the polls.

The lowest rated team on Duke’s schedule this season pulled off the upset of the year.
Stephen F. Austin, No. 264 out of 352 teams in the KenPom ratings, hit a buzzer beating layup in overtime to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 85-83.

It was Duke’s first home non-conference loss since Feb. 26, 2000, a streak of 150 games, including 141 non-conference opponents.

Duke led by 15 at one point but a veteran SFA team never went away. Kevon Harris scored 26 points, the most by a Duke opponent this season. The Lumberjacks, who lead the nation in turnover percentage on defense, forced 22 Duke turnovers and had 26 fast break points.

Stephen F Austin also dominated inside, outscoring Duke in the paint, 64-36.

“They played harder than we did and were tougher,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They had 64 points in the paint and forced 22 turnovers. They just played a lot tougher and better and deserved to win. I’m just disappointed in our whole group.”

Duke led by just five at the half, then imploded in the second half and overtime. The Blue Devils hit just 11 of 24 free throws after halftime, and the offense was a disjointed mess in overtime. Duke had six turnovers in overtime, with just four shots.

In the final seconds, with the score tied, Tre Jones tried to pass inside to Matthew Hurt. SFA’s Nathan Bain picked off the pass and went coast-to-coast, laying the ball in just before the buzzer.

“I looked up at the clock,” Bain said on court after the game. “We had 2.6 seconds. I had to get on my horse. It was like a layup drill. I could feel the dude on my back, so I just laid it up.”

SFA coach Kyle Keller was thinking Forrest Gump on that last play. “Run, Nate, run,” he said of his reaction to the final seconds.

The loss most likely ends Duke’s two-week reign at number one in the polls. The Blue Devils return to the court on Friday, against Winthrop, after what surely will be a rough week of practice.

When asked what his message was to the team, Krzyzewski said, “That we stunk.”

“We weren’t deserving of winning,” he said. “That team was deserving of winning, and they won.”

Anatomy of an Upset: How Duke Lost

ShawnKrest
0

Duke was upset by a Quadrant IV team at home. How does that happen? A perfect storm of great play by the underdog and the Blue Devils leaving the door open. Read more

Duke vs. Stephen F Austin: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke faces its lowest-rated opponent of the non-conference season when Stephen F Austin, No. 264 in KenPom, visits Cameron Indoor. We'll be here with analysis and updates all game long.

Six Underclassmen Blue Devils Joining Seniors, Ending Careers

ShawnKrest
0

Fifteen seniors will be honored before their final game at Duke on Saturday. So will six juniors and sophomores who will be getting their degrees and moving on from the Blue Devils football team. Read more.

Quentin Harris: Saturday Is "Potentially the End of My Football Career"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris is a fifth-year senior and realizes that Saturday's Senior Day game against Miami could be the end of his career. Watch his comments on his time at Duke

"I Think We Did Things Well Offensively. We Moved the Ball."

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had its sixth game with fewer than 300 yards of offense, twice as many as last season in two fewer games. Quentin Harris thought the team did a lot of things well on offense, however. Watch

Damond Philyaw-Johnson Wins Specialist of the Week Award

ShawnKrest
0

Damond Philyaw-Johnson returned two kicks for touchdowns in Saturday's loss to Wake, earning the ACC Specialist of the Week Award for his efforts. Watch his postgame comments here.

Duke Needs Help But Can Still Make Bowl Game

ShawnKrest
0

Duke can't win six games, but there's still an outside shot at making a bowl. The Blue Devils need a win and a lot of help. Read more to get the details.

Duke Falls At Wake Forest, Despite Special Teams Heroics

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke's struggling offense got a big boost from special teams, as Damond Philyaw-Johnson tied an NCAA record by returning two kicks for touchdowns. It wasn't enough, however, as the Demon Deacons stuck a pin in Duke's bowl hopes. Read more.

Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke looks to snap a four-game losing streak and take a step toward bowl eligibility with a road game at Wake Forest in a rainy, messy Winston-Salem. We'll have updates and analysis all game long.

Brand New Duke Lineup Turns Georgetown Game

ShawnKrest
0

Duke was down by 11 late in the first half and couldn't find any spark on offense. So coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a lineup combination we hadn't seen yet this season, and the Blue Devils went to the half tied. See the full lineup analysis here