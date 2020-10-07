SI.com
Duke Makes Final Four For Caleb Houstan

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan named his final four schools, and Duke made the cut for the five-star swing player in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-8.5, 190-pounder out of Montverde Academy in Florida is a five-star rated among the 10 best prospects in the class. He’s also an SI All-American nominee.

Houstan averaged 22.8 ppg for the U16 Canadian National Team last summer and helped lead Monteverde to a No. 1 national ranking and undefeated season. Like former Blue Devil RJ Barrett, the Canadian Houstan moved south to Florida to finish high school.

In addition to the Blue Devils, Houstan has Virginia, Michigan and Alabama in his final four.

Houstan is blogging for SI All-American, and in an earlier post, he talked about being recruited by Mike Krzyzewski.

“For example, just talking to Coach K about how he started coaching at West Point was interesting to me,” he blogged. “I didn’t know that he started there so just to hear about his journey over the last 40 years was cool. I like things like that.”

Houstan had been in the class of 2022 when he picked up his Duke offer—the first player in the class to receive an offer from Coach K—but reclassified to a year earlier in July.

Among the schools that had been recruiting Houstan but didn’t make the cut were North Carolina, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Seton Hall and Texas Tech.

Duke already has commitments from center Paolo Banchero and small forward AJ Griffin in the class of 2021.

