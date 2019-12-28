DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke's Darkest Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

The end of a season, and with it, the end of a college career for several players on the roster each year, is always a tough moment. As Coach K tells his team when the inevitable happens, “If you aren’t crying, it all didn’t mean enough for you.”

On the decade-end countdown for the darkest moments of the 2010s for Duke basketball, we look at two season-ending losses.

8. Inspired by injured teammate, Louisville ousts Duke:

The No. 6 Blue Devils met the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals in Indianapolis with a shot at the 2013 Final Four on the line.

With 6:33 remaining in the first half, Tyler Thornton hit a three-pointer to cut Louisville’s early lead to one point. For everyone in the arena, however, the attention was focused far from the scoreboard.

Cardinals sophomore Kevin Ware dove at Thornton to try to block the shot and landed awkwardly. His right leg broke, with the bone poking through the skin in two places. He landed near the Louisville bench, and the team reacted with horror, crying openly.

Coach K tried to focus his own shaken team, warning the that Louisville would be determined in the face of seeing “a fallen brother.” He was right but couldn’t do anything to prevent the outcome. Louisville went on a run, eventually winning by 22 in an 85-63 win.

The result was later vacated, along with Louisville’s eventual NCAA title, but the sting is still there for Blue Devil players and fans.

7. Arizona ends hopes of a repeat:

The Blue Devils entered the 2010-11 season with the 2010 NCAA title and a core that returned nearly intact, with Kyle Singler, Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer leading the way. The Blue Devils also added two key pieces in Seth Curry, who sat out the previous season after transferring, and the first of a long string of Coach K one-and-dones in Kyrie Irving.

A toe injury to Irving shook the plans for a repeat title, however, as he missed 26 games before returning in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, leading to concerns about how his presence on the floor would impact Duke’s chemistry.

Duke entered the NCAA tournament as ACC champions, the No. 3 team in the nation and the top seed in the West. The Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight and faced five-seed Arizona with a shot at a return trip to the Final Four.

Instead, Derrick Williams scored 25 first half points to carry the Wildcats, and the rest of the Arizona team stepped up after halftime, shooting 58 percent in the second half to blow out the Blue Devils 93-77.

In just his eleventh game with the Blue Devils, Irving scored 28 points, leaving everyone wondering what might have been.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

Next on the Duke football countdown of top moments of the decade, a win to get bowl eligible and a win in a bowl game. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

Duke's comeback against Louisville last season and winning four games in four days to take the 2017 ACC title are next on the countdown of top moments from the 2010s. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Lifer Edition): Kyle Singler

ShawnKrest

Kyle Singler only played a year and a half in this decade, but there's no question that he earned a spot on Duke's All-Decade team as a lifer in Duke Blue. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Marvin Bagley III

ShawnKrest

Duke's most electric freshman in history, even though his reign only lasted one season, until Zion arrived, Marvin Bagley III is another obvious choice for Duke's all-decade team. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No. 10, 9

ShawnKrest

There were far fewer dark moments than in previous decades, but we still count down the low points for Duke football in the 2010s, starting with a blowout loss to Alabama in 2010 and another lopsided loss in 2015, this one to the Heels. Read more

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 10 and 9

ShawnKrest

Duke football's top 10 moments of the 2010 get started with a key interception against UNC and a win over a ranked Virginia Tech team. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 10 and 9

ShawnKrest

Two Duke wins open the list of 10 darkest moments of the last decade, as the Blue Devils earn Coach K's wrath with an uninspired escape against Vermont and Grayson Allen trips again. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade, No's 10 and 9

ShawnKrest

An epic comeback in a special midseason tournament and a storybook comeback by an injured player open our top 10 Duke basketball moments of the last decade. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Lifer Edition): Grayson Allen

ShawnKrest

As Duke embraced the one-and-done approach to team building, the career Blue Devil became an endangered species. Grayson Allen gave the team one last four-year Duke star, though. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Zion Williamson

ShawnKrest

We decided to split Duke's All-Decade Team into two squads: All One-and Done and All-Lifer. We start with the biggest no-brainer on either team: Zion Williamson. Read more.