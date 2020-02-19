BlueDevilCountry
Duke at NC State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

ShawnKrest

Duke makes the short trip to NC State after winning back-to-back home games against FSU and Notre Dame and running its winning streak to seven games. The Blue Devils are in first place in the ACC as 12-2, 22-3 overall.

The Wolfpack is on the NCAA bubble and in need of a signature win after missing out last season. NC State is 7-7, 16-9 overall. The Pack just finished winning two of three on a road trip, with victories at Syracuse and Miami before losing at Boston College. State has lost its last two home games, however.

State has size inside in ACC blocked shot leader Manny Bates and 6-foot-10 junior D.J. Funderburk. They’ll try to contain Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr.

The game also features two of the top point guards in the ACC in Duke’s Tre Jones and NC State’s Markell Johnson.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 2, NC State 60

Torvik: Duke 4, NC State 62

Torvik prediction: Duke 78-72

NET ranking: Duke 6, NC State 60

SOS: Duke 16, NC State 91

Quad 1 record: Duke 6-1, NC State 4-3

Tempo: Duke No. 37 nationally, NC State No. 104

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. NC State defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 115.7 (No. 8 nationally), NC State 96.7 (No. 82)

Effective shooting: Duke 54.0% (No. 21), NC State 47.9% (No. 108)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.3% (No. 124), NC State 20.2% (No. 96)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 35.4% (No. 15), NC State 29.7 (No. 255)

Free throw rate: Duke 33.9 (No. 138), NC State 34.8 (No. 236)

Three-point shooting: Duke 35.5% (No. 63), NC State 32.3% (No. 133)

Two-point shooting: Duke 54.3 (No. 25), NC State 47.7% (No. 112)

Free throw shooting: Duke 70.2 (No. 194), NC State 70.2 (No. 150)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.7% (No. 156), NC State 12.2 (No. 39)

When NC State has the ball (Duke defense vs. NC State offense)

Efficiency: Duke 89.5 (No. 8), NC State 108.6 (No. 52)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.2% (No. 27), NC State 50.5% (No. 124)

Turnover percentage: Duke 21.6% (No. 45), NC State 16.9% (No. 52)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 28.0% (No. 170), NC State 28.6% (No. 164)

Free throw rate: Duke 30.4 (No. 137), NC State 28.7 (No. 278)

Three-point shooting: Duke 28.3% (No. 9), NC State 31.7% (No. 252)

Two-point shooting: Duke 46.2% (No. 69), NC State 52.2% (No. 68)

Free throw shooting: Duke 65.6 (No. 16), NC State 70.5 (No. 185)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 13.6% (No. 22), NC State 8.5% (No. 128)

NC State leaders:

C.J. Bryce: 14.0 ppg, 6.1 rebounds

Markell Johnson: 12.6 ppg, 6.5 assists

DJ Funderburk: 12.2 ppg, 5.8 rebounds

The key:

The guard matchup will be an important one. Johnson is one of the most talented points in the country, but his attention tends to drift and he’s had some inexplicable bad outings this year. He’ll likely be dialed in for the matchup against Jones and Duke. The Blue Devils will need to defend the perimeter as State has several potential three-point threats.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: Duke Needs Hunger and Intensity Every Night

Duke has won seven straight since losing back-to-back games in January. Tre Jones says the team lost its hunger and intensity, but not the Blue Devils have it back. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

ShawnKrest

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Joey Baker: Duke Can't Worry About What Other Teams Are Doing

Duke moved into first place in the ACC on Saturday, but the Blue Devils aren't scoreboard watching. "We can't look at other teams," said Joey Baker. "We have to worry about ourselves." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey on Beating Notre Dame: We All Stepped Up Big Time

Vernon Carey had to face an experienced, productive big man in John Mooney, but he had one of his best games of the season as Duke routed Notre Dame. The Blue Devils won without Cassius Stanley as Carey said everyone stepped up. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones warns: "The End is Near"

Point guard wants Duke to focus as his second chance at a national title nears the finish line. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K Gives Update on Cassius Stanley Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley missed Saturday's win over Notre Dame after getting hurt in pregame warmups. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gives an update on his status and explains what happened. Watch

ShawnKrest