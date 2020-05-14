BlueDevilCountry
Duke One of the Busiest Teams in Max Christie's Recruitment

ShawnKrest

Max Christie is a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2021 out of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 165-pounder is the No. 13 player in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the top rated shooting guard and the top prospect in the state. Rivals has him No. 16 in the country and No. 4 at two-guard.

Christie averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks a game last season and hit 43 percent of his three-point attempts. Needless to say, he’s earned plenty of national attention from the top programs in college basketball.

The two-guard prospect discussed his recruitment and life in the pandemic in his exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.

With summer basketball and the AAU circuit cancelled, Christie has been working out at home to stay I shape, along with “doing a lot of running.”

“My dad is my personal trainer,” he blogged, “and we work out every day. That’s been convenient for me, of course, but it’s been great because I don’t feel like I’m missing too much and staying sharp in this time off.

Christie is an outlier when it comes to the recruiting game. While many prospects seem to enjoy the attention and discuss offers, short-lists and leaders on social media, Christie plays things closer to the vest.

I’m not the guy that’s gonna drop a top 10 or top five or anything like that,” he said. “I will just weigh things out and then I’ll just commit when the time is right for me.”

That doesn’t mean he’ll commit quickly. He promises to take things slower than most other class of 2021 players.

Duke has been widely considered a leader for Christie and Blue Devils coaches seem to have identified him as one of the top targets in the class. Christie has noticed their interest from his side.

“The schools that contact me the most are Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State, Duke, Virginia, Northwestern and Villanova,” he wrote.

