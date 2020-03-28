Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke is reportedly out of the running for Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner.

Bruner is a 6-foot-9, 205-pound small forward who was also a three-star recruit. He averaged 10.9 ppg, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 blocks last year for the Elis. Bruner scored 17 with 15 rebounds and four blocks against UNC last season and had 10 with 13 boards against Clemson.

The Blue Devils were one of 40 schools to reach out to him soon after he announced his intention to transfer.

Bruner missed all but one game in the 2017-18 season, allowing him to get a medical redshirt and an extra year of eligibility. He will get his Yale degree and be eligible to play immediately.

It wasn’t clear that Bruner would have a clear path to playing time, as several returning players and incoming freshmen play his wing position. Matthew Hurt, Joey Baker and Wendell Moore Jr. all play wing, as does Cassius Stanley, who is still deciding on whether to leave for the NBA Draft. Future Blue Devils Jalen Johnson and Jaemyn Brakefield will also compete for minutes at that spot. Pending Vernon Carey Jr. and Stanley’s NBA decisions, Duke also apparently doesn’t have a scholarship available at the moment.

Bruner is one of three Ivy League graduate transfers Duke reached out to—Seth Towns of Harvard chose Ohio State, and Columbia’s Patrick Tape committed to the Blue Devils earlier this week.

Whether its from a lack of room or interest with the Blue Devils or Bruner’s decision to look elsewhere, according to reports on Friday night, Duke is not in his list of six finalists.

Bruner’s list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Louisville and Maryland.