Duke Players Return to Action as NBA Resumes

he NBA returned to action on Thursday night with two games, both involving former Duke Blue Devils.

The Lakers opened with a 103-101 win over the crosstown Clippers, tightening their grip on the top seed in the West. Quinn Cook, who helped lead Duke to the 2015 national title in his senior year, was on the Lakers’ bench but did not get into the game. In his fourth NBA season, Cook is averaging 4.8 ppg. He’s looking for his second NBA championship after winning with Golden State in 2018. Cook is currently 25 points behind Marvin Bagley III, for 44 place on Duke’s NBA career scoring list.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ hopes of a playoff spot took a hit with a 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz. Former Blue Devil player and assistant coach Quin Snyder, head coach of Utah, saw his team move within a game of the three seed in the West.

Former Duke players scored more than half of New Orleans’ points in the game. 2015 national champion Jahlil Okafor didn’t play in the game. He’s currently 40 points behind Mark Alarie for 32 place on the Duke NBA Scoring List.

Frank Jackson played four minutes without scoring. He’s 23 points behind RJ Barrett for 53 on the scoring list.

JJ Redick came off the bench to his 3-of-8 from three-point range in 26 minutes. He finished with 21 points. If New Orleans misses the postseason, this will be the first time in Redick’s NBA career that he didn’t play for a playoff team. He’s 232 points behind Kyrie Irving for eighth on the Duke NBA scoring list.

Zion Williamson started for the Pelicans, playing 15 minutes and hitting 6-of-8 from the field for 13 points. He’s 34 points behind Vince Taylor for 60 on the Duke NBA scoring list.

Brandon Ingram started the game and scored a game-high 23 points with a team-high eight rebounds. He’s now 10 points shy of passing Art Heyman into the top 25 on the Duke NBA scoring list.