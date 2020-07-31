BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Players Return to Action as NBA Resumes

ShawnKrest

he NBA returned to action on Thursday night with two games, both involving former Duke Blue Devils.

The Lakers opened with a 103-101 win over the crosstown Clippers, tightening their grip on the top seed in the West. Quinn Cook, who helped lead Duke to the 2015 national title in his senior year, was on the Lakers’ bench but did not get into the game. In his fourth NBA season, Cook is averaging 4.8 ppg. He’s looking for his second NBA championship after winning with Golden State in 2018. Cook is currently 25 points behind Marvin Bagley III, for 44 place on Duke’s NBA career scoring list.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ hopes of a playoff spot took a hit with a 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz. Former Blue Devil player and assistant coach Quin Snyder, head coach of Utah, saw his team move within a game of the three seed in the West.

Former Duke players scored more than half of New Orleans’ points in the game. 2015 national champion Jahlil Okafor didn’t play in the game. He’s currently 40 points behind Mark Alarie for 32 place on the Duke NBA Scoring List.

Frank Jackson played four minutes without scoring. He’s 23 points behind RJ Barrett for 53 on the scoring list.

JJ Redick came off the bench to his 3-of-8 from three-point range in 26 minutes. He finished with 21 points. If New Orleans misses the postseason, this will be the first time in Redick’s NBA career that he didn’t play for a playoff team. He’s 232 points behind Kyrie Irving for eighth on the Duke NBA scoring list.

Zion Williamson started for the Pelicans, playing 15 minutes and hitting 6-of-8 from the field for 13 points. He’s 34 points behind Vince Taylor for 60 on the Duke NBA scoring list.

Brandon Ingram started the game and scored a game-high 23 points with a team-high eight rebounds. He’s now 10 points shy of passing Art Heyman into the top 25 on the Duke NBA scoring list.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rating ACC Schedule Scenarios on a 10-Point Scale

SI's Duke publisher, Shawn Krest and NC State publisher, Brett Friedlander, played a lightning round game on a recent podcast, where they graded various "what if" scenarios about the upcoming ACC season on a scale of 1 to 10

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers on Notre Dame Joining ACC for 2020

The most newsworthy part of the ACC's schedule announcement was the fact that Notre Dame would be joining the conference for the 2020 season. SI's Duke and NC State publishers, Shawn Krest and Brett Friedlander, discuss the new Irish/ACC marriage.

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers on John Swofford's Final Move

Blue Devil Country publisher Shawn Krest and All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander discussed the ACC's new football schedule on a podcast and talked about how "the Ninja" John Swofford had one last ninja move in him before his retirement

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers Discuss How to Schedule the Plus One Game

The ACC adopted a 10 + 1 model for the upcoming football season. The 10 conference opponents for each team are set, but how best to use the plus one? SI's Duke and NC State publishers discuss.

ShawnKrest

New ACC Schedule Creates Oddities for Duke

The ACC announced a 10+1 conference schedule that scrambled Duke's originally planned slate of games. Here's a look at the firsts and unique situations that are created by Duke's new expanded ACC schedule

ShawnKrest

Duke's New 2020 ACC Football Schedule

The ACC announced its 2020 football scheduling plan, which will be 10 conference and one non-conference game. Here's a look at Duke's new list of ACC opponents for the upcoming season

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Against Conference USA

Duke has had some titanic ACC games against former Conference USA team Louisville. The Blue Devils have never lost to a current member of CUSA, however.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram's Father Discusses How He Raised Him Right

Brandon Ingram made a shoe donation to every hospital employee in his hometown. His father, Donald, discussed how he raised Brandon right. Watch his full remarks to the hospital staff here.

ShawnKrest

Kinston Hospital Makes Video Thanking Brandon Ingram

The employees of Kinston's Lenoir UNC Health Care hospital showed their thanks to Brandon Ingram by making a video depicting them wearing the Adidas shoes he gave each employee to do their jobs on the front lines of the pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram's Shoe Donation Had $85,000 Price Tag

Brandon Ingram's father gave background information on the Duke and New Orleans Pelicans star's shoe donation to employees of his hometown hospital. He initially planned to do a back-to-school backpack donation, but instead spent the $85,000 on frontline workers.

ShawnKrest