Duke Post Indicates Wendell Moore Return

Wendell Moore Jr. was expected to return to Duke for his sophomore season next year, but the Blue Devils apparently made things official on social media. While no official press release has been issued yet, Duke’s Instagram and Twitter accounts both had messages which apparently confirmed Moore’s return.

“Our guy @thewendellmoore made big moves in Year 1 & the best is yet to come,” Duke’s Twitter post read.

Moore’s return wasn’t a surprise. He wasn’t expected to be chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft, and there were no indications that he was considering a transfer.

Moore averaged 7.4 ppg, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists last year and contributed to Duke’s pressure defense. The 6-foot-6 wing player earned praise from Coach Mike Krzyzewski for his ability to defend any position on the floor. He also spent time running the point, on occasion, when point guard Tre Jones was on the bench.

Moore missed almost a month early in the ACC season, when he broke a bone in his hand.

While Moore’s return is good news for Duke fans, there are several players on the roster whose status for next year is far more uncertain than his was. Duke fans are still awaiting news from center Vernon Carey Jr., who is expected to leave for the NBA Draft but has yet to make an announcement either way.

Freshman wing Cassius Stanley was also expected to at least test the NBA waters, but he has yet to announce either, and he’s been giving indications on social media that me might be considering a return.

Matthew Hurt was also rumored to be considering a transfer early in the offseason, although he reportedly has decided against leaving. While there hasn’t been an announcement on his status, Duke’s social media team posted a video of him the day before its Moore posts, saying, “Matty (Ice) s on the rise.”