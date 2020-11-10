SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's Schedule Is Released

ShawnKrest

The No. 9-ranked Duke men's basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at home Wednesday, November 25 as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its basketball schedule on Tuesday.

After last year's postseason was canceled, and this year's schedule delayed, by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Devils welcome Gardner Webb to Cameron Indoor Stadium the day before Thanksgiving to commence head coach Mike Krzyzewski's 41st season at Duke.

Duke will begin the men's basketball schedule with no fans permitted at Cameron Indoor Stadium, continuing the University's safety measures regarding the pandemic.

The Blue Devils are also scheduled to welcome Coppin State (Saturday, November 28) and Charleston Southern (Saturday, December 12) in non-conference action at Cameron Indoor.

Previously unveiled were a pair of home games as part of the Mako Medical Duke Classic Honoring Dr. Onye E. Akwari, which are Friday, December 4 versus Bellarmine and Sunday, December 6 versus Elon. Also previously announced was Duke's matchup for the 22nd annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge – hosting No. 8 Illinois on Tuesday, December 8.

Beginning the ACC loop in mid-December, the Blue Devils travel to Notre Dame on Wednesday, December 16 and will not play again until hosting Pittsburgh on either December 29 or 30 in Durham.

The remainder of Duke's 20-game ACC slate features home games versus Boston College (Jan. 5 or 6), Wake Forest (Jan. 9), Georgia Tech (Jan. 26 or 27), Clemson (Jan. 30), No. 16 North Carolina (Feb. 6), Notre Dame (Feb. 9 or 10), No. 4 Virginia (Feb. 20), Syracuse (Feb. 22) and Louisville (Feb. 27).

The balance of the road schedule has Duke set for battles at No. 21 Florida State (Jan. 2), Virginia Tech (Jan. 12 or 13), Pittsburgh (Jan. 19 or 20), Louisville (Jan. 23), Miami (Feb. 1), NC State (Feb. 13), Wake Forest (Feb. 16 or 17), Georgia Tech (March 2 or 3) and No. 16 North Carolina (March 6).

The ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.

The State Farm Champions Classic, which annually brings Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State together for a marquee early-season doubleheader, is set for Tuesday, December 1 at yet to be announced locations. Duke will battle No. 13 Michigan State, while No. 10 Kentucky and No. 6 Kansas clash the same date.

Game times and TV designations have not yet been announced, and the schedule is subject to change.

Here's the schedule for conference games

duke sked
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Confirms: No Fans at Cameron For Basketball

Duke will open the season without one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball, as the school confirmed that only essential gameday and broadcast personnel would be allowed in at Cameron

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong With Duke's Pass Rush Against UNC?

Duke entered the UNC game with the top two pass rushers in the nation. But both Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph were shut out, and the Blue Devils managed just one sack in the game. What went wrong? Rumph explains how Carolina outschemed the Duke D.

ShawnKrest

Duke to Start Season Ranked No. 9

For the 13th straight year, Duke will open the season in the AP top 10. The Blue Devils are No. 9 in this year's preseason poll. The last time they started a season ranked that low was 2009-10, when they went on to win the national title

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Has "Hit Bottom"

David Cutcliffe didn't pull any punches after the blowout loss to North Carolina, saying "it's a very difficult time in the program." He said he was aware of "personnel issues" that need to be addressed and implied that the team has "hit bottom"

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Blowout Loss in Rivalry Game

Duke was unable to stop UNC's offense, which scored on its first seven possessions of the game. The Blue Devils struggled with pass protection, made penalties and suffered turnovers, all of which led to a blowout loss to the Tar Heels

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. North Carolina: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Key Players on UNC's Offense

North Carolina's offense is loaded with playmakers at the skill positions. It all starts with quarterback Sam Howell, who is dangerous passing and running. Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the key players

ShawnKrest

Duke Holds First Scrimmage of Year

Duke held a closed scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night. Jeremy Roach and Patrick Tapé were among the top performers as the team took the floor on its home court for the first time

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter on UNC, Sam Howell, Victory Bell

Duke safety Michael Carter said the way last year's game against UNC ended "added fuel" to the rivalry game. This year, Carter and the Blue Devils will need to keep UNC quarterback Sam Howell under wraps

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

Duke freshman Mark Williams was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year Award, giving the Blue Devils a total of five watch-listed players in the Naismith Starting Five

ShawnKrest