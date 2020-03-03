Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Justin Robinson (10 points, 67 total), moved up six spots to 293 passing Jay Bryan, Stuart McKaig and Bruce Bell and tying Doug Ausbon. Robinson also passed Jamal Boykin, Joe Cook and Alex Murphy and tied Kyrie Irving for 237 on the Duke Rebounding List. He moved into a tie with Tony Moore and Chase Jeter for 61 on the Blocked Shots list.

Wendell Moore Jr. (10 points, 182 total) moved up three spots to 235 passing Ken Podger, Don Tobin and Lefty Driesell. Moore also passed Harry Giles into 198 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Jordan Goldwire (11 points, 204 total) moved up three spots to 225 passing Crawford Palmer, Dick Johnson and Bill Martin. Goldwire also passed Ricky Price and tied Carlos Boozer for 71 on the Duke Assists List. Goldwire passed Javin DeLaurier and Dan Meagher into 53 on the Duke Steals List.

Matthew Hurt (7 points, 302 total) moved up three spots to 181 passing Kes Deimling, Kenny Blakeney and Bill Wright. Hurt also passed Austin Rivers and tied Bob Bender for 185 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Casey Sanders and Josh Hairston for 152 on the Duke Assists List.

Cassius Stanley (18 points, 345 total) moved up four spots to 174 passing Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders, Cy Valasek and Sparky Bergman. Stanley also passed Cam Reddish into 174 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Phil Henderson and tied Cam Reddish and John Smith for 69 on the Blocked Shots list.

Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points, 527 total) moved up three spots to 131 passing Bob Bender and Lee Melchionni and tying Austin Rivers. Carey also passed Melchionni and Quin Snyder into 116 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Tre Jones (15 points, 788 total) moved up two spots to 91 passing Tom Emma and Pete Kramer. Jones also tied Luol Deng for 119 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed assistant coach Chris Carrawell into 46 on the Three Pointers list. Jones tied Brian Davis for 35 on the Duke Steals List.