BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson (10 points, 67 total), moved up six spots to 293 passing Jay Bryan, Stuart McKaig and Bruce Bell and tying Doug Ausbon. Robinson also passed Jamal Boykin, Joe Cook and Alex Murphy and tied Kyrie Irving for 237 on the Duke Rebounding List. He moved into a tie with Tony Moore and Chase Jeter for 61 on the Blocked Shots list.

Wendell Moore Jr. (10 points, 182 total) moved up three spots to 235 passing Ken Podger, Don Tobin and Lefty Driesell. Moore also passed Harry Giles into 198 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Jordan Goldwire (11 points, 204 total) moved up three spots to 225 passing Crawford Palmer, Dick Johnson and Bill Martin. Goldwire also passed Ricky Price and tied Carlos Boozer for 71 on the Duke Assists List. Goldwire passed Javin DeLaurier and Dan Meagher into 53 on the Duke Steals List.

Matthew Hurt (7 points, 302 total) moved up three spots to 181 passing Kes Deimling, Kenny Blakeney and Bill Wright. Hurt also passed Austin Rivers and tied Bob Bender for 185 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Casey Sanders and Josh Hairston for 152 on the Duke Assists List.

Cassius Stanley (18 points, 345 total) moved up four spots to 174 passing Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders, Cy Valasek and Sparky Bergman. Stanley also passed Cam Reddish into 174 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Phil Henderson and tied Cam Reddish and John Smith for 69 on the Blocked Shots list.

Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points, 527 total) moved up three spots to 131 passing Bob Bender and Lee Melchionni and tying Austin Rivers. Carey also passed Melchionni and Quin Snyder into 116 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Tre Jones (15 points, 788 total) moved up two spots to 91 passing Tom Emma and Pete Kramer. Jones also tied Luol Deng for 119 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed assistant coach Chris Carrawell into 46 on the Three Pointers list. Jones tied Brian Davis for 35 on the Duke Steals List.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

ShawnKrest

Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

DukeGino

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

Duke found a way to keep NC State out of the paint, by switching to a zone defense that helped the Blue Devils find their transition game. That and a lift from role player Justin Robinson led Duke to a win over the Wolfpack, snapping their losing streak. Read more.

ShawnKrest

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap its late season spiral against the team that started it, when NC State travels to Durham. We'll have analysis and updates from courtside all night long. Feel free to share your thoughts

ShawnKrest

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest