BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Scoring List: Syracuse Update

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. (5 points, 108 total) passed Jack Boyd into 266 place. Moore also moved into a tie with Shelden Williams and Michael Gbinije for 94 on the Three Pointers List.

Cassius Stanley (15 points, 246 total) moved up 8 spots to 203 passing Warren Chapman, Mike Tissaw, Carl Sapp, Harold Morrison and Fred Kast and tying Herky Lamley. Stanley passed Kyrie Irving and tied Jordan Goldwire, Wendell Carter and Johnny Dawkins for 77 on the Three Pointers List. Stanley tied RJ Barrett and Chris Duhon for 80 on the Blocked Shots List.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 238 total) moved up seven spots to 208 passing Red Kulpan, Doug McNeely, John Harrell, Warren Chapman and Mike Tissaw. Hurt also moved into a tie with Weldon Williams for 205 on the Duke Rebounding List. Hurt moved into a tie with Cherokee Parks for 63 on the Three Pointers List. Hurt tied Nolan Smith and Luke Kennard for 71 on the Blocked Shots List.

Jack White (3 points, 277 total) moved into a tie with Stu Yarbrough for 194. White also moved into a tie with Tyus Jones for 53 on the Three Pointers List. White tied Taymon Domzalski for 31 on the Blocked Shots List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (26 points, 374 total) moved up five spots to 166 passing Javin DeLaurier, Clyde Allen, Brad Evans, Fred Lind and Chris Burgess. Carey also passed Kevin Billerman, Marty Clark, Tate Armstrong and Josh Hairston and tied Jack Mullen for 149 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Javin DeLaurier (8 points, 359 total) moved past Fred Lind into 168. DeLaurier also passed Nolan Smith into 65 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Alex O’Connell (11 points, 392 total) passed Garland Loftis into 161. O’Connell also passed Shavlik Randolph, Randy Denton and Jay Bilas into 110 on the Duke Assists List. He also passed Marshall Plumlee and tied Doug McNeely for 87 on the Steals List.

Tre Jones (17 points, 623 total) passed Erik Meek into 120.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Gets Win at Syracuse

Duke won its first of three straight road games, erasing a first-half deficit to roll to a win over Syracuse behind 26 points and 17 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Syracuse in a clash of Hall of Fame coaches. The Blue Devils will get back freshman Wendell Moore Jr. who returns from a broken hand. We’ll have updates all game long

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr will play his first game in nearly a month when he returns from a broken hand Saturday at Syracuse. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Jordan Goldwire has had a breakthrough year, going from a reserve to a starter and key member of the team, particularly on the defensive end. He also played a key role when defenses tried to cheat off of the perimeter to stop Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We Can't Stand Around Being Lazy on Offense

Duke point guard Tre Jones said Pitt's big comeback on Tuesday was the result of the team getting lazy on offense and standing around. That will also be a problem when trying to solve Syracuse's zone on Saturday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

The No. 9 Blue Devils head to Syracuse for an ACC showdown with the Orange. Can Duke solve the Syracuse zone? How do the two teams match up? Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Carter, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Chosen for Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Wendell Carter Jr were chosen for the NBA Rising Stars game. Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram were selected as All Stars. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

Duke took care of most of its recruiting business before the early period, but there are a few loose ends. This month has seen two official visits from high school players, and Duke is reportedly bringing in a pair of potential transfers over the weekend leading up to NSD. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is from Los Angeles and met with Kobe Bryant several times before making his college choice. He credits the late NBA legend with helping him choose Duke. Read more

ShawnKrest