Duke Scoring List Update: Wofford

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker (22 points, 83 total) moved up 21 spots to 274, passing Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Wendell Moore, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love and Joe Cook. Baker had five three-pointers, but that only moved him up one spot, past Matthew Hurt, into 79 on that list.

Wendell Moore (4 points, 76 total) moved up six spots to 280 passing Bill Stark, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love, Carl Glasow, John Posen and Wes Skibstead. Moore also passed Alex Murphy and Kyrie Irving on the rebounding list.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 117 total) moved up six spots to 256 passing Gene Bledsoe, Herbert Cheek, John Cantwell, Jack Coleman, Cameron Hall and tying Don Miller. Hurt also passed Alex Murphy and Kyrie Irving on the rebounding list.

Cassius Stanley (4 points, 107 total) moved up one spot to 263, breaking a tie with Chase Jeter and Greg Wendt and passing Jack Boyd. He also tied Justin Robinson and Josh McRoberts for 83 on the three-pointers list.

Vernon Carey Jr. (20 points, 205 total) moved up seven spots to 222, passing Taylor King, Kenny Young, Kyrie Irving, Bill Suk, Crawford Palmer, Dick Johnson and Bill Martin. Carey also passed Billy McCaffrey and Harry Giles on the rebounding list.

Jack White (2 points, 223 total) moved up two spots to 214 passing Dick Whiting and moving into a tie with Steve Gray. His three assists broke a tie with Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby and moved past Jahlil Okafor, tying Marvin Bagley III.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but his five assists broke a tie with Lance Thomas and moved him past Andre Dawkins, Zion Williamson, Luol Deng and Lee Melchionni and tied Dahntay Jones for 96. He also tied Shavlik Randolph for 81 on the three-pointers list.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but with six rebounds, he moved past Greg Koubek and Marvin Bagley III into 78 on the rebounding list. DeLaurier also had three assists, which moved him past Jabari Parker on that list.

Alex O’Connell (9 points, 333 total) moved up one spot to 175, passing Bucky Allen. He had three assists, breaking a tie with Greg Newton, passing Jahlil Okafor, Chris Burgess, Erik Meek and Marvin Bagley III and tying Elton Brand. He broke a tie with Dahntay Jones and moved into a tie with Mike Chappell for 46 on the three-pointers list.

Basketball

Coach K: "If It Was an ACC Game, Tre Jones Would Have Played"

ShawnKrest

Injured Duke point guard Tre Jones has a slight sprain in his foot, but he'll be able to play in Duke's next game. Watch

Coach K: I Subbed So Much So They Wouldn't Get Tired

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that, with the team's class schedule, missed time due to travel and two weeks off, fatigue was a major concern. So he subbed frequently to keep anyone from ever getting tired, since he wasn't sure they'd recover. Watch.

Without Tre Jones, Duke Blows Out Wofford

ShawnKrest

Duke was without its starting point guard, Tre Jones, but that didn't slow the Blue Devils much in a rout of visiting Wofford. Read more and watch a gallery of shots from the game.

Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke hosts Wofford in its first game following a 13-day break. The Blue Devils will be without point guard Tre Jones, who has a minor foot problem, but should get back Cassius Stanley at full strength. Keep reading for updates and analysis from courtside all game long.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more

Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

ShawnKrest

Jack White wants Duke to treat every game like a big game, whether it's UNC or the team that just beat the Tar Heels--Wofford. Watch

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch

Joey Baker: The Game Has Slowed Down For Me

ShawnKrest

As Duke prepares to play Wofford after a long break for exams, sophomore Joey Baker discusses his expanded role and offseason improvement. Watch

David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that the team didn't recruit a running back, because they like who's returning there, including injured starter Brittain Brown and reserve Marvin Hubbard. Cutcliffe also had a positive report on CB Mark Gilbert. Watch

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch