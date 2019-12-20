Duke Scoring List Update: Wofford

Joey Baker (22 points, 83 total) moved up 21 spots to 274, passing Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Wendell Moore, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love and Joe Cook. Baker had five three-pointers, but that only moved him up one spot, past Matthew Hurt, into 79 on that list.

Wendell Moore (4 points, 76 total) moved up six spots to 280 passing Bill Stark, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love, Carl Glasow, John Posen and Wes Skibstead. Moore also passed Alex Murphy and Kyrie Irving on the rebounding list.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 117 total) moved up six spots to 256 passing Gene Bledsoe, Herbert Cheek, John Cantwell, Jack Coleman, Cameron Hall and tying Don Miller. Hurt also passed Alex Murphy and Kyrie Irving on the rebounding list.

Cassius Stanley (4 points, 107 total) moved up one spot to 263, breaking a tie with Chase Jeter and Greg Wendt and passing Jack Boyd. He also tied Justin Robinson and Josh McRoberts for 83 on the three-pointers list.

Vernon Carey Jr. (20 points, 205 total) moved up seven spots to 222, passing Taylor King, Kenny Young, Kyrie Irving, Bill Suk, Crawford Palmer, Dick Johnson and Bill Martin. Carey also passed Billy McCaffrey and Harry Giles on the rebounding list.

Jack White (2 points, 223 total) moved up two spots to 214 passing Dick Whiting and moving into a tie with Steve Gray. His three assists broke a tie with Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby and moved past Jahlil Okafor, tying Marvin Bagley III.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but his five assists broke a tie with Lance Thomas and moved him past Andre Dawkins, Zion Williamson, Luol Deng and Lee Melchionni and tied Dahntay Jones for 96. He also tied Shavlik Randolph for 81 on the three-pointers list.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but with six rebounds, he moved past Greg Koubek and Marvin Bagley III into 78 on the rebounding list. DeLaurier also had three assists, which moved him past Jabari Parker on that list.

Alex O’Connell (9 points, 333 total) moved up one spot to 175, passing Bucky Allen. He had three assists, breaking a tie with Greg Newton, passing Jahlil Okafor, Chris Burgess, Erik Meek and Marvin Bagley III and tying Elton Brand. He broke a tie with Dahntay Jones and moved into a tie with Mike Chappell for 46 on the three-pointers list.