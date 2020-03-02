BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

ShawnKrest

Duke tumbled in the latest update of NCAA title odds.

The gambling site BetOnline released a March update of odds, and the Blue Devils have seen their fortunes fade since the previous update at the start of February.

A month ago, Duke was the favorite to win the Final Four, at 8/1 odds. With three losses in the last four games, Duke’s odds have fallen to 14/1, tied for fifth.

Kentucky and San Diego State also have 14/1 odds, up from 20/1 and 18/1 respectively. The Blue Devils were passed by Baylor, who held firm at 12/1, Dayton, up from 20/1 to 10/1, Gonzaga, up to 7/1 from 9/1, and Kansas, up from 9/1 to 6/1.

Vernon Carey Jr. also saw a drop in his odds to win National Player of the Year. At the start of February, he was tied for seventh, at 8/1 odds. In the March update, he’s been taken off the betting board.

Here are the full championship and player of the year odds.

2020 NCAA Championship - Odds to Win (Teams in italics have longer odds, teams in bold have shorter odds, and teams in black stayed the same)

2/4/20 Current (3/2/20)

Kansas 9/1 6/1

Gonzaga 9/1 7/1

Dayton 20/1 10/1

Baylor 12/1 12/1

Duke 8/1 14/1

Kentucky 20/1 14/1

San Diego State 18/1 14/1

Louisville 9/1 16/1

Florida State 33/1 20/1

Maryland 14/1 20/1

Michigan State 16/1 20/1

Seton Hall 25/1 20/1

Arizona 25/1 25/1

Oregon 20/1 25/1

Butler 25/1 33/1

Creighton 40/1 33/1

Iowa 40/1 33/1

Ohio State 25/1 33/1

West Virginia 20/1 33/1

Clemson 100/1 40/1

Michigan 25/1 40/1

Penn State 66/1 40/1

Villanova 33/1 40/1

Wisconsin 33/1 40/1

Auburn 25/1 50/1

Florida 20/1 50/1

Illinois 40/1 50/1

Providence 150/1 50/1

Purdue 40/1 50/1

Rutgers 66/1 50/1

Texas Tech 50/1 50/1

Virginia 40/1 50/1

BYU 100/1 66/1

Houston 80/1 66/1

Indiana 50/1 66/1

Memphis 66/1 66/1

Alabama 100/1 80/1

Arizona State 100/1 80/1

Cincinnati 40/1 80/1

Colorado 40/1 80/1

Marquette 66/1 80/1

TCU Off the Board 80/1

Texas 40/1 80/1

LSU 50/1 100/1

Minnesota Off the Board 100/1

NC State 250/1 100/1

Syracuse 125/1 100/1

Tennessee 50/1 100/1

Texas A&M Off the Board 100/1

UCLA 250/1 100/1

USC 100/1 100/1

Utah State 100/1 100/1

Wichita State 50/1 100/1

Xavier 50/1 100/1

Arkansas 150/1 150/1

Connecticut 100/1 150/1

Davidson 150/1 150/1

Georgetown 250/1 150/1

Liberty 500/1 150/1

Oklahoma 250/1 150/1

Rhode Island Off the Board 150/1

Saint Mary’s 100/1 150/1

SMU 250/1 150/1

South Carolina 250/1 150/1

Stephen F. Austin Off the Board 150/1

UNLV Off the Board 150/1

VCU 150/1 150/1

Virginia Tech 100/1 150/1

East Tennessee State Off the Board 250/1

Georgia Tech 250/1 250/1

Mississippi State 250/1 250/1

New Mexico State Off the Board 250/1

Notre Dame 250/1 250/1

Pittsburgh 150/1 250/1

Richmond 250/1 250/1

Temple 500/1 250/1

Tulsa Off the Board 250/1

Boston College 500/1 500/1

UMBC 500/1 500/1

Vermont 500/1 500/1

Winthrop Off the Board 500/1

Wright State Off the Board 500/1

California 500/1 Off the Board

DePaul 150/1 Off the Board

Evansville 250/1 Off the Board

Iowa State 250/1 Off the Board

Kansas State 250/1 Off the Board

Mississippi 150/1 Off the Board

North Carolina 50/1 Off the Board

Oklahoma State 150/1 Off the Board

St. John’s 150/1 Off the Board

Stanford 150/1 Off the Board

Utah 150/1 Off the Board

Washington 66/1 Off the Board

Odds to Win 2019-20 National Player Of The Year (Players in red have longer odds, players in blue have shorter odds, and players in black stayed the same)

2/4/20 Current (3/2/20)

Obi Toppin 7/1 3/1

Luke Garza 11/2 6/1

Devon Dotson Off the Board 7/1

Markus Howard 7/1 7/1

Myles Powell 4/1 7/1

Malachi Flynn 9/1 10/1

Payton Prichard 7/1 10/1

Anthony Cowan Off the Board 12/1

Cassius Winston 6/1 12/1

Jared Butler Off the Board 12/1

Jordan Nwora 8/1 12/1

Filip Petrusev 16/1 16/1

Vernon Carey Jr 8/1 Off the Board

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

ShawnKrest

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake's Danny Manning: Tip Your Hat to Tre Jones

Danny Manning was disappointed that Wake's early 12-point lead dissolved, although he gave credit to Duke's Tre Jones for rallying the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Coach K: No Excuse for the Two Turnovers We Had

Duke committed two turnovers in the final minute of regulation, allowing Wake Forest to tie the score before winning in double overtime. Coach K said there was no excuse for the mistakes. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33