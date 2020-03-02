Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update
ShawnKrest
Duke tumbled in the latest update of NCAA title odds.
The gambling site BetOnline released a March update of odds, and the Blue Devils have seen their fortunes fade since the previous update at the start of February.
A month ago, Duke was the favorite to win the Final Four, at 8/1 odds. With three losses in the last four games, Duke’s odds have fallen to 14/1, tied for fifth.
Kentucky and San Diego State also have 14/1 odds, up from 20/1 and 18/1 respectively. The Blue Devils were passed by Baylor, who held firm at 12/1, Dayton, up from 20/1 to 10/1, Gonzaga, up to 7/1 from 9/1, and Kansas, up from 9/1 to 6/1.
Vernon Carey Jr. also saw a drop in his odds to win National Player of the Year. At the start of February, he was tied for seventh, at 8/1 odds. In the March update, he’s been taken off the betting board.
Here are the full championship and player of the year odds.
2020 NCAA Championship - Odds to Win (Teams in italics have longer odds, teams in bold have shorter odds, and teams in black stayed the same)
2/4/20 Current (3/2/20)
Kansas 9/1 6/1
Gonzaga 9/1 7/1
Dayton 20/1 10/1
Baylor 12/1 12/1
Duke 8/1 14/1
Kentucky 20/1 14/1
San Diego State 18/1 14/1
Louisville 9/1 16/1
Florida State 33/1 20/1
Maryland 14/1 20/1
Michigan State 16/1 20/1
Seton Hall 25/1 20/1
Arizona 25/1 25/1
Oregon 20/1 25/1
Butler 25/1 33/1
Creighton 40/1 33/1
Iowa 40/1 33/1
Ohio State 25/1 33/1
West Virginia 20/1 33/1
Clemson 100/1 40/1
Michigan 25/1 40/1
Penn State 66/1 40/1
Villanova 33/1 40/1
Wisconsin 33/1 40/1
Auburn 25/1 50/1
Florida 20/1 50/1
Illinois 40/1 50/1
Providence 150/1 50/1
Purdue 40/1 50/1
Rutgers 66/1 50/1
Texas Tech 50/1 50/1
Virginia 40/1 50/1
BYU 100/1 66/1
Houston 80/1 66/1
Indiana 50/1 66/1
Memphis 66/1 66/1
Alabama 100/1 80/1
Arizona State 100/1 80/1
Cincinnati 40/1 80/1
Colorado 40/1 80/1
Marquette 66/1 80/1
TCU Off the Board 80/1
Texas 40/1 80/1
LSU 50/1 100/1
Minnesota Off the Board 100/1
NC State 250/1 100/1
Syracuse 125/1 100/1
Tennessee 50/1 100/1
Texas A&M Off the Board 100/1
UCLA 250/1 100/1
USC 100/1 100/1
Utah State 100/1 100/1
Wichita State 50/1 100/1
Xavier 50/1 100/1
Arkansas 150/1 150/1
Connecticut 100/1 150/1
Davidson 150/1 150/1
Georgetown 250/1 150/1
Liberty 500/1 150/1
Oklahoma 250/1 150/1
Rhode Island Off the Board 150/1
Saint Mary’s 100/1 150/1
SMU 250/1 150/1
South Carolina 250/1 150/1
Stephen F. Austin Off the Board 150/1
UNLV Off the Board 150/1
VCU 150/1 150/1
Virginia Tech 100/1 150/1
East Tennessee State Off the Board 250/1
Georgia Tech 250/1 250/1
Mississippi State 250/1 250/1
New Mexico State Off the Board 250/1
Notre Dame 250/1 250/1
Pittsburgh 150/1 250/1
Richmond 250/1 250/1
Temple 500/1 250/1
Tulsa Off the Board 250/1
Boston College 500/1 500/1
UMBC 500/1 500/1
Vermont 500/1 500/1
Winthrop Off the Board 500/1
Wright State Off the Board 500/1
California 500/1 Off the Board
DePaul 150/1 Off the Board
Evansville 250/1 Off the Board
Iowa State 250/1 Off the Board
Kansas State 250/1 Off the Board
Mississippi 150/1 Off the Board
North Carolina 50/1 Off the Board
Oklahoma State 150/1 Off the Board
St. John’s 150/1 Off the Board
Stanford 150/1 Off the Board
Utah 150/1 Off the Board
Washington 66/1 Off the Board
Odds to Win 2019-20 National Player Of The Year (Players in red have longer odds, players in blue have shorter odds, and players in black stayed the same)
2/4/20 Current (3/2/20)
Obi Toppin 7/1 3/1
Luke Garza 11/2 6/1
Devon Dotson Off the Board 7/1
Markus Howard 7/1 7/1
Myles Powell 4/1 7/1
Malachi Flynn 9/1 10/1
Payton Prichard 7/1 10/1
Anthony Cowan Off the Board 12/1
Cassius Winston 6/1 12/1
Jared Butler Off the Board 12/1
Jordan Nwora 8/1 12/1
Filip Petrusev 16/1 16/1
Vernon Carey Jr 8/1 Off the Board