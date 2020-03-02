Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke tumbled in the latest update of NCAA title odds.

The gambling site BetOnline released a March update of odds, and the Blue Devils have seen their fortunes fade since the previous update at the start of February.

A month ago, Duke was the favorite to win the Final Four, at 8/1 odds. With three losses in the last four games, Duke’s odds have fallen to 14/1, tied for fifth.

Kentucky and San Diego State also have 14/1 odds, up from 20/1 and 18/1 respectively. The Blue Devils were passed by Baylor, who held firm at 12/1, Dayton, up from 20/1 to 10/1, Gonzaga, up to 7/1 from 9/1, and Kansas, up from 9/1 to 6/1.

Vernon Carey Jr. also saw a drop in his odds to win National Player of the Year. At the start of February, he was tied for seventh, at 8/1 odds. In the March update, he’s been taken off the betting board.

Here are the full championship and player of the year odds.

2020 NCAA Championship - Odds to Win (Teams in italics have longer odds, teams in bold have shorter odds, and teams in black stayed the same)

2/4/20 Current (3/2/20)

Kansas 9/1 6/1

Gonzaga 9/1 7/1

Dayton 20/1 10/1

Baylor 12/1 12/1

Duke 8/1 14/1

Kentucky 20/1 14/1

San Diego State 18/1 14/1

Louisville 9/1 16/1

Florida State 33/1 20/1

Maryland 14/1 20/1

Michigan State 16/1 20/1

Seton Hall 25/1 20/1

Arizona 25/1 25/1

Oregon 20/1 25/1

Butler 25/1 33/1

Creighton 40/1 33/1

Iowa 40/1 33/1

Ohio State 25/1 33/1

West Virginia 20/1 33/1

Clemson 100/1 40/1

Michigan 25/1 40/1

Penn State 66/1 40/1

Villanova 33/1 40/1

Wisconsin 33/1 40/1

Auburn 25/1 50/1

Florida 20/1 50/1

Illinois 40/1 50/1

Providence 150/1 50/1

Purdue 40/1 50/1

Rutgers 66/1 50/1

Texas Tech 50/1 50/1

Virginia 40/1 50/1

BYU 100/1 66/1

Houston 80/1 66/1

Indiana 50/1 66/1

Memphis 66/1 66/1

Alabama 100/1 80/1

Arizona State 100/1 80/1

Cincinnati 40/1 80/1

Colorado 40/1 80/1

Marquette 66/1 80/1

TCU Off the Board 80/1

Texas 40/1 80/1

LSU 50/1 100/1

Minnesota Off the Board 100/1

NC State 250/1 100/1

Syracuse 125/1 100/1

Tennessee 50/1 100/1

Texas A & M Off the Board 100/1

UCLA 250/1 100/1

USC 100/1 100/1

Utah State 100/1 100/1

Wichita State 50/1 100/1

Xavier 50/1 100/1

Arkansas 150/1 150/1

Connecticut 100/1 150/1

Davidson 150/1 150/1

Georgetown 250/1 150/1

Liberty 500/1 150/1

Oklahoma 250/1 150/1

Rhode Island Off the Board 150/1

Saint Mary’s 100/1 150/1

SMU 250/1 150/1

South Carolina 250/1 150/1

Stephen F. Austin Off the Board 150/1

UNLV Off the Board 150/1

VCU 150/1 150/1

Virginia Tech 100/1 150/1

East Tennessee State Off the Board 250/1

Georgia Tech 250/1 250/1

Mississippi State 250/1 250/1

New Mexico State Off the Board 250/1

Notre Dame 250/1 250/1

Pittsburgh 150/1 250/1

Richmond 250/1 250/1

Temple 500/1 250/1

Tulsa Off the Board 250/1

Boston College 500/1 500/1

UMBC 500/1 500/1

Vermont 500/1 500/1

Winthrop Off the Board 500/1

Wright State Off the Board 500/1

California 500/1 Off the Board

DePaul 150/1 Off the Board

Evansville 250/1 Off the Board

Iowa State 250/1 Off the Board

Kansas State 250/1 Off the Board

Mississippi 150/1 Off the Board

North Carolina 50/1 Off the Board

Oklahoma State 150/1 Off the Board

St. John’s 150/1 Off the Board

Stanford 150/1 Off the Board

Utah 150/1 Off the Board

Washington 66/1 Off the Board

Odds to Win 2019-20 National Player Of The Year (Players in red have longer odds, players in blue have shorter odds, and players in black stayed the same)

2/4/20 Current (3/2/20)

Obi Toppin 7/1 3/1

Luke Garza 11/2 6/1

Devon Dotson Off the Board 7/1

Markus Howard 7/1 7/1

Myles Powell 4/1 7/1

Malachi Flynn 9/1 10/1

Payton Prichard 7/1 10/1

Anthony Cowan Off the Board 12/1

Cassius Winston 6/1 12/1

Jared Butler Off the Board 12/1

Jordan Nwora 8/1 12/1

Filip Petrusev 16/1 16/1

Vernon Carey Jr 8/1 Off the Board