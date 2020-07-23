BlueDevilCountry
Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan is one of Duke’s top targets on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard for Monteverde (Fla.) Academy averaged 22.8 ppg for the Canadian U16 national team last summer and led Monteverde to an undefeated season and top ranking in the nation.

Houstan recently decided to reclassify to the class of 2021, from 2022. He discussed that decision, as well as updating his recruitment, in his blog for SI All-American.

“I’m excited about the decision,” he wrote. “It’s something that my family and I have been talking about for a while. I feel like it’s the best move for me, and I’ve worked really hard to get the school part lined up so I’d be able to do it. It really just came down to me feeling like I was ready. I’ve worked on my game a lot throughout the quarantine and I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of ways. I feel like I’m mature enough to make the jump.”

Duke has some competition on the recruiting front, as Houstan blogged.

“All of the coaches were very happy that they would be able to get me on campus a year earlier,” he wrote. “I’ve done a few Zoom calls with Michigan, Oregon, Arkansas, Arizona and Texas and I would say that they’ve all been coming hard along with Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. The Zooms are cool because you get to learn more about the schools and see photos. I have been on calls with coaches who actually walk around campus and show me the school, which is pretty cool too. Virginia did something different, which I liked; they showed highlights from me scoring and then they showed a clip of their guys scoring the same way. They were just showing me how easily I would fit into their system. I thought that was cool. I hadn’t seen that before.”

Basketball

