Former Duke Target Alan Griffin Transfers to Syracuse

Alan Griffin, the older brother of 2021 Duke commit A.J. Griffin, made his college choice over the weekend.

Duke reached out to Griffin when he first entered the transfer portal, after two years at Illinois. The former three-star guard dropped Duke from his list of finalists, however.

Duke will still get the chance to see Griffin, however. He committed to fellow ACC contender Syracuse. Griffin chose the Orange over his other five finalists-- Miami, Dayton, Iowa State, Arizona and Texas.

The 6-foot-5 wing player gives Syracuse a reliable shooter. He hit nearly 42 percent of his three-point attempts and averaged 8.9 ppg and 4.5 rebounds.

As things stand right now, Griffin would have to sit out a year. The NCAA is considering passing arule giving players on one-time transfer exemption that would allow him to play immediately. He could also apply for a waiver if the rule isn’t changed. Griffin has two years of eligibility remaining.

Younger brother A.J. is a five-star small forward who is the No. 7 player in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

Alan and A.J.’s father Adrian played in the NBA and is an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

Duke may also be reunited with another transfer target past when the Blue Devils play Syracuse. The Orange are believed to be the leader to land Patrick Tape, the power forward grad transfer from Columbia. Tape initially committed to Duke, then had a change of heart just over a week later and reopened his recruitment.

Initially expected to make his decision this weekend, Tape has apparently slowed things down to avoid having another case of buyer’s remorse after choosing a destination.