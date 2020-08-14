SI.com
Frank Jackson, Jabari Parker Star for Duke in NBA Regular Season Finales

The Celtics gave Jayson Tatum the night off in their regular season finale. Tatum finishes the season with career highs in scoring (23.4), rebounding (7.0) and assists (3.0) and is in 28 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list, 44 points behind Chris Duhon. He heads to the playoffs for the third time in his three-year career.

Semi Ojeleye got his sixth start of the year and first since March 6 in the season-ending 96-90 loss to Washington. He played 31 minutes and scored 13 points, both Bubble highs for Ojeleye. He also had a career-high eight rebounds.

Ojeleye finishes the regular season with a career high in scoring (3.4). He also passed Cam Reddish into 58 place on the Duke NBA scoring list, 30 points behind Trajan Langdon. He heads to the playoffs for the third time in his three-year career.

Portland beat Brooklyn, 134-133. Gary Trent Jr. played 37 minutes off the bench and hit 4-of-10 from three for 16 points. He finishes the regular season in 60 place on the Duke scoring list, 29 points behind Cam Reddish.

Trent had career highs in scoring (8.9), games (61), starts (8), rebounding (1.6) and assists (1.0). Portland will play Memphis in the play-in series in Trent’s first postseason action in his two years in the NBA.

Lance Thomas placed four scoreless minutes off the bench for Brooklyn. He finishes the regular season with 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. The Nets head to the playoffs, which will be Thomas’ first postseason experience in nine NBA seasons. He ends the regular season in 38 place on the Duke scoring list, six points behind Cherokee Parks.

The Kings beat the Lakers, 136-122. Jabari Parker ended his season by hitting 9-of-10 from the field for 19 points, adding eight rebounds and six assists. It’s a season high in assists and his best scoring and rebounding game since the week before Christmas. He passed Rodney Hood for 22 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Harry Giles added four points in four minutes off the bench for Sacramento. He finishes the year in 55 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

For the Lakers, Quinn Cook scored 12 points in 31 minutes.

Cook heads to the playoffs for the third straight year and third time in his four NBA seasons. He finishes the regular season in 44 on the Duke scoring list, 341 points behind Alaa Abdelnaby.

Seth Curry returned to the lineup in Dallas’ 128-102 loss to Phoenix, playing 20 minutes and scoring eight points. He finishes the regular season in 30 on the Duke scoring list, 779 points behind Dahntay Jones.

Dallas heads to the playoffs, Curry’s second straight trip and his second playoff berth in six NBA seasons.

Memphis beat Milwaukee, 119-106. Grayson Allen had nine points in 27 minutes. He finishes with career highs in scoring (8.7), rebounding (2.2) and assists (1.4) as well as three-point accuracy (.404).

Allen passed Elliot Williams and Zion Williamson into 61 place on the Duke NBA scoring list. Memphis heads to the play-in round for the eighth spot in the West, Allen’s second straight year in the postseason.

New Orleans lost to Orlando, 133-127 to finish the Pelicans’ season. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson again sat out for New Orleans. Williamson finishes his rookie year in 62 place on the Duke list. Ingram finishes in 24, 131 points behind Rodney Hood. He set career highs in scoring (23.8), rebounding (6.1) and assists (4.2).

For the second straight game, JJ Redick dressed but didn’t play for the Pelicans. He finishes the year in ninth on the Duke list, 141 points behind Kyrie Irving.

Frank Jackson started for New Orleans and hit 12-of-24 from the field for 31 points, setting a career high. He finishes the year in 51 on the Duke scoring list, 73 points behind Wendell Carter Jr.

Jahlil Okafor played 17 minutes for the Pelicans, hitting 4-of-7 for eight points. He finishes in 33 on the Duke list, 11 points behind Mark Alarie.

