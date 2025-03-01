Future Blue Devils Evaluate 2024-25 Duke Basketball Squad
Twin Duke basketball signees Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer served as special hosts for the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast. During the five-star duo's sitdown, they discussed the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils, currently 25-3 overall, 16-1 in ACC play, and on a five-game winning streak.
It's safe to say both Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward ranking No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cayden Boozer, 6-foot-4 guard checking in at No. 22 among high school seniors, have been impressed with Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team.
Cameron Boozer: "This year's team has been great. We've watched almost every game as a family at home, on the road, everywhere, really.
"I think defensively, this team can compete with anyone, the positional size and their rim protection that they have — even from wings, their rim protection. So, I think defensively, this team is one of the best that I've seen...
"And offensively, they share the ball, always taking good shots. I rarely seem them ever take bad shots. So, they get great looks, great shooters."
Cayden Boozer: "The camaraderie of the team, they look like they really click. And you can see that when they're playing defense and how they've been sharing the ball, especially recently. It seems like they improve each and every game.
"I know it's a little bit biased, but yeah, they've looked really good this year."
The heralded Boozer twins, sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, are part of a four-deep recruiting class stacking up at No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are gearing up to host the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
