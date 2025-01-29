Future Duke Basketball Forward Powers Victory Over LeBron James' Son

Blue Devil Country

Matching the Duke basketball program, Nik Khamenia is now on a 14-game winning streak.

Duke basketball notched its 14th straight win by defeating NC State, 74-64, in Durham on Monday night. Roughly 24 hours later out in California, future Blue Devil forward Nik Khamenia and his Harvard-Westlake School Wolverines extended their winning streak to 14 games.

A perfect match, it seems.

Khamenia, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound five-star and recently named McDonald's All American who currently checks in at No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, tallied 17 points to lead the Wolverines to a 63-52 victory over the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, featuring the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James in three-star guard Bryce James.

Harvard-Westlake, reigning back-to-back state champs, improved to 23-1 overall. The Wolverines now stack up at No. 2 in the country, per MaxPreps.

And the nation's No. 1-ranked prep squad, Columbus High School (Fla.), includes two of Nik Khamenia's future Duke basketball teammates in five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer.

The Boozer twins and Khamenia are the three McDonald's All American Game selections in the top-ranked 2025 Duke recruiting haul. But they aren't the only five-star prospects in the collection, as Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson became the program's fourth pledge in the cycle back in early November.

