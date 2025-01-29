Blue Devil Country

Two Duke Basketball One-And-Dones Land Rising Stars Honor

Unfortunately, Duke basketball products Jared McCain and Dereck Lively II won't be available to play in the NBA All-Star Weekend showcase.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball guard Jared McCain
Former Duke basketball guard Jared McCain / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Duke basketball standouts Jared McCain and Dereck Lively II are in the 2025 Rising Stars player pool that the NBA announced on Tuesday. However, neither the Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard nor the Dallas Mavericks sophomore center will be on the court for the four-team tournament in the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center on Feb. 14.

ALSO READ: Update on Duke Forward Maliq Brown's Recovery From Injury

Even so, the fact they are among the 28 Rising Stars selections, consisting of 10 rookies, 10 sophomores, and seven G League talents, is a significant honor in itself.

McCain, who came off the board No. 16 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft following his sensational Duke basketball campaign, underwent surgery for a left lateral meniscus tear that he sustained in mid-December. Prior to the season-ending injury, the 20-year-old California native averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 assists across 23 appearances, shooting 38.3 percent beyond the arc.

Despite being out of commission for roughly six weeks, McCain continues to lead all rookies with his eight 20-point performances and two 30-point efforts.

Meanwhile, Lively, who was part of the Rising Stars event as a rookie last year, has been sidelined the past two weeks while recovering from a stress fracture in his right ankle. The 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, a former lottery pick, will likely be out until the playoffs.

Through 32 outings this season, Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks.

ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer Explains Cause of Duke Center Puking on Court

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball