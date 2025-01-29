Two Duke Basketball One-And-Dones Land Rising Stars Honor
Former Duke basketball standouts Jared McCain and Dereck Lively II are in the 2025 Rising Stars player pool that the NBA announced on Tuesday. However, neither the Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard nor the Dallas Mavericks sophomore center will be on the court for the four-team tournament in the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center on Feb. 14.
Even so, the fact they are among the 28 Rising Stars selections, consisting of 10 rookies, 10 sophomores, and seven G League talents, is a significant honor in itself.
McCain, who came off the board No. 16 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft following his sensational Duke basketball campaign, underwent surgery for a left lateral meniscus tear that he sustained in mid-December. Prior to the season-ending injury, the 20-year-old California native averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 assists across 23 appearances, shooting 38.3 percent beyond the arc.
Despite being out of commission for roughly six weeks, McCain continues to lead all rookies with his eight 20-point performances and two 30-point efforts.
Meanwhile, Lively, who was part of the Rising Stars event as a rookie last year, has been sidelined the past two weeks while recovering from a stress fracture in his right ankle. The 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, a former lottery pick, will likely be out until the playoffs.
Through 32 outings this season, Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks.
