Blue Devil Country

UNC Player Leapfrogs Duke Basketball Legend on All-Time List

Two-time Duke basketball national champion Christian Laettner has fallen to No. 8 among ACC scorers.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball center Christian Laettner
Former Duke basketball center Christian Laettner / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

It required a fifth season in college. Even so, UNC basketball star RJ Davis now sits above Duke basketball treasure Christian Laettner with sole possession of seventh place on the all-time ACC scoring list.

ALSO READ: Two Duke One-And-Dones Land Rising Stars Honor

Davis passed Laettner (2,460 points), a fellow New York native, during the first half of the Tar Heels' road game against Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel's Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night.

Earlier this season, the 23-year-old Davis, averaging 17.7 points per game as a graduate talent under Hubert Davis after posting a career-high 21.2 points per game as the eventual ACC Player of the Year last go-round, passed a 2010 Blue Devil national champion on the list in Kyle Singler (2,392 points).

Singler now checks in at No. 9, one notch below Laettner, who powered back-to-back national championships under Mike Krzyzewski in 1991 and 1992.

For now, it's still conceivable that RJ Davis could climb as high as No. 2 and finish below only fellow UNC basketball alum Tyler Hansbrough (2,872 points). If so, he'd pass two more former Blue Devils in Johnny Dawkins, currently No. 4 with his 2,556 points, and JJ Redick, No. 2 with his 2,769 points.

Of course, RJ Davis and the archrival Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) will be in Durham to face Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

ALSO READ: Update on Blue Devil Forward's Recovery From Injury

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball