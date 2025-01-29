UNC Player Leapfrogs Duke Basketball Legend on All-Time List
It required a fifth season in college. Even so, UNC basketball star RJ Davis now sits above Duke basketball treasure Christian Laettner with sole possession of seventh place on the all-time ACC scoring list.
Davis passed Laettner (2,460 points), a fellow New York native, during the first half of the Tar Heels' road game against Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel's Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night.
Earlier this season, the 23-year-old Davis, averaging 17.7 points per game as a graduate talent under Hubert Davis after posting a career-high 21.2 points per game as the eventual ACC Player of the Year last go-round, passed a 2010 Blue Devil national champion on the list in Kyle Singler (2,392 points).
Singler now checks in at No. 9, one notch below Laettner, who powered back-to-back national championships under Mike Krzyzewski in 1991 and 1992.
For now, it's still conceivable that RJ Davis could climb as high as No. 2 and finish below only fellow UNC basketball alum Tyler Hansbrough (2,872 points). If so, he'd pass two more former Blue Devils in Johnny Dawkins, currently No. 4 with his 2,556 points, and JJ Redick, No. 2 with his 2,769 points.
Of course, RJ Davis and the archrival Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) will be in Durham to face Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
