Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

ShawnKrest

UNC led most of the way in the first game against Duke before fading late and losing in overtime. It was one of several late-game leads the Tar Heels have blown this season.

Forward Garrison Brooks said the team needs to finish things off in the rematch with the Blue Devils.

“They’re a really good team,” he said. “We’ve just got to basically keep our foot on the gas and just play the whole game.”

Fellow forward Armando Bacot fouled out late in the first game, and Duke’s comeback was spurred by a pair of crucial offensive rebounds. With Bacot nursing a sprained ankle, he may miss the rematch as well.

“It’s huge not having him out there,” Brooks said. “The guy averages eight-nine rebounds … I’ll say eight … Nine’s too much. He’s a guy that’s always going to rebound the ball, really rebound. I think it would help having him out there. I think biggest emphasis now that we playing small (without him) is we all go to the boards and emphasize boxing out more. It helps us as a team.”

Brooks seemed to think having Bacot miss time helped the team’s rebounding.

“Basically, it makes you fundamentally sound,” he explained. “Everybody’s going to box out, regardless. Now you think about it, everybody’s going to box out with Armando out there, it helps more.”

Brooks has a streak of three straight 25 point games, the first Tar Heel since Tyler Hansbrough to do that.

“He's the greatest Tar Heel ever,” Brooks said. “I think it’s good to kind of be up there with him. I know I’m not there yet, but it’s something really cool to be a part of. I remember my freshman year, there were like 10 games where I didn’t score 25 points (total).”

Basketball

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

ShawnKrest

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on His Relationship With Roy Williams

Coach K said his relationship with Roy Williams is based on great respect and empathy, since both coaches understand the pressures of leading programs like UNC and Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: No Trick Shots This Time

Tre Jones hit a miracle shot at the end of regulation in the first UNC game. He hopes the team doesn't need a similar finish this time around. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: That UNC Game Was Crazy

Players say you have to experience the UNC-Duke rivalry to understand it. Vernon Carey was certainly surprised by his first exposure to it in February. Watch

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Senior Day Success "Would Mean Everything to Me"

Justin Robinson will play in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he says he hasn't thought about that yet. He's just excited to play North Carolina. Watch

ShawnKrest