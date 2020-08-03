BlueDevilCountry
Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Gary Trent Jr. had his second straight big game since the NBA restart. Trent logged 34 minutes off the bench in Portland’s 128-124 loss to Boston. Trent hit 7-of-11 from three and finished with 21 points. That outburst moved him back in front of Zion Williamson for 61 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list. He’s now 11 points from Vince Taylor and 60 place on the list. Trent is averaging just 8.1 ppg this year, but he’s scored 17 and 21 points in the Trail Blazers two games in the Orlando Bubble.

Jayson Tatum led the winning Celtics with a game-high 34 points. Tatum shot just 2-of-18 in his first game back, but he found his shooting touch against Portland, hitting 11-of-22 and 5-of-8 from three. He added eight assists.

Semi Ojeleye, a former Blue Devil who transferred to SMU before reaching the NBA, scored three points off the bench for Boston.

In the Brooklyn Nets’ 118-110 win over Washington, Lance Thomas got his second straight start for the Nets. He had just 10 minutes of playing time, however and missed all three shots from the field, going scoreless.

The Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-116. Austin Rivers came off the bench for Houston and played 19 minutes, scoring five points with four rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 108-106. For the second straight game, Grayson Allen was the only one of the three former Blue Devils on Memphis to see playing time. Justise Winslow is out for the year with an injury, and Tyus Jones is out with knee soreness and expected to miss a week.

Allen scored 15 points in 27 minutes off the bench, hitting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-6 from three.

Two Duke players saw action in Sacramento’s 132-116 loss to Orlando. Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Giles hit 9-of-11 from the field and produced the second 20-point outing of his career. Giles also had eight rebounds.

Teammate Jabari Parker also scored his first points since the league restarted, hitting 1-of-5 from the field in six minutes off the bench to finish with four points in the loss.

The Dallas Mavericks lost to Phoenix, 117-115. Seth Curry, who struggled with his shot in the first Bubble game, bounced back in game two. Curry logged 35 minutes and hit 3-of-6 from three to score 16 points for the Mavs.

Duke Basketball Returns to Campus

Duke's men's and women's basketball teams both reported back to campus on Sunday. The Blue Devils men's players reported to the Washington Duke Inn for medical screening and will meet remotely while they quarantine.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Corner Cameron Bergeron Commits to Duke

Duke added a 14th commitment to its class of 2021, when three-star cornerback Cameron Bergeron announced he'd play for the Blue Devils. Bergeron is the fourth DB and third corner in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Go Winless in NBA Day Three

Zion Williamson again saw his minutes limited as former Blue Devils went winless in a rough NBA Saturday. Frank Jackson was the star of the day for the NBA Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

Eighteen of the 19 former Duke players in the NBA restart chose social justice messages for their jerseys instead of their last name? What did Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and the other Blue Devils choose, and who kept his name?

ShawnKrest

Lance Thomas, Gary Trent Jr. Excel in NBA Restart, Jayson Tatum Struggles

Eight former Blue Devils restarted their NBA seasons on Friday night, with Gary Trent Jr. having a big night for Portland. Lance Thomas played his first game for the Nets, while Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot in a Boston loss to Milwaukee.

ShawnKrest

Duke Releases COVID Testing Results for Sports Teams

Duke has administered 700 COVID-19 tests to more than 300 athletes and seen a total of 25 positive results. Nine of the athletes are still in quarantine, while the others have been cleared.

ShawnKrest

Who Will Be Duke's Plus One?

The ACC announced Duke's 10 conference opponents for the upcoming season, but the eleventh game is still up in the air. We rank Duke's potential non-conference opponents

ShawnKrest

by

MatthewMcGavic

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Joshua Pickett

One of the 11 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates in Duke's 13-man class of 2021 is two-way Georgia standout Joshua Pickett. Here's a closer look at the cornerback and wide receiver

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Return to Action as NBA Resumes

The NBA resumed its season on Thursday, and both games involved Duke players. New Orleans was led by former Blue Devils Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and JJ Redick, who scored more than half of the Pelicans' points. Quin Snyder got the last laugh, however.

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers Discuss How to Schedule the Plus One Game

The ACC adopted a 10 + 1 model for the upcoming football season. The 10 conference opponents for each team are set, but how best to use the plus one? SI's Duke and NC State publishers discuss.

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck