Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

Gary Trent Jr. had his second straight big game since the NBA restart. Trent logged 34 minutes off the bench in Portland’s 128-124 loss to Boston. Trent hit 7-of-11 from three and finished with 21 points. That outburst moved him back in front of Zion Williamson for 61 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list. He’s now 11 points from Vince Taylor and 60 place on the list. Trent is averaging just 8.1 ppg this year, but he’s scored 17 and 21 points in the Trail Blazers two games in the Orlando Bubble.

Jayson Tatum led the winning Celtics with a game-high 34 points. Tatum shot just 2-of-18 in his first game back, but he found his shooting touch against Portland, hitting 11-of-22 and 5-of-8 from three. He added eight assists.

Semi Ojeleye, a former Blue Devil who transferred to SMU before reaching the NBA, scored three points off the bench for Boston.

In the Brooklyn Nets’ 118-110 win over Washington, Lance Thomas got his second straight start for the Nets. He had just 10 minutes of playing time, however and missed all three shots from the field, going scoreless.

The Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-116. Austin Rivers came off the bench for Houston and played 19 minutes, scoring five points with four rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 108-106. For the second straight game, Grayson Allen was the only one of the three former Blue Devils on Memphis to see playing time. Justise Winslow is out for the year with an injury, and Tyus Jones is out with knee soreness and expected to miss a week.

Allen scored 15 points in 27 minutes off the bench, hitting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-6 from three.

Two Duke players saw action in Sacramento’s 132-116 loss to Orlando. Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Giles hit 9-of-11 from the field and produced the second 20-point outing of his career. Giles also had eight rebounds.

Teammate Jabari Parker also scored his first points since the league restarted, hitting 1-of-5 from the field in six minutes off the bench to finish with four points in the loss.

The Dallas Mavericks lost to Phoenix, 117-115. Seth Curry, who struggled with his shot in the first Bubble game, bounced back in game two. Curry logged 35 minutes and hit 3-of-6 from three to score 16 points for the Mavs.