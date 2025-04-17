Insider Predicts Prime 2025 Duke Basketball Target to Commit Elsewhere
As Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament nears a decision in his high-profile recruitment, there's reason to think that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are falling out of contention.
ALSO READ: Another Duke Talent Confirms Return for Next Season
On Thursday, 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham entered a Crystal Ball prediction for the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament, who plans to announce a winner at some point in the coming weeks. Branham projects the Tennessee Volunteers to prevail over Duke and the other three finalists in Arkansas, Louisville, and Kentucky.
Nate Ament stacks up at No. 4 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He's held an offer from Scheyer & Co. since first checking out the Blue Devils in person way back in September 2023.
Duke basketball still boasts the top-ranked collection on the 2025 recruiting trail, per the 247Sports Composite. The Blue Devils have landed four five-star prospects in the cycle: Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia, and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.