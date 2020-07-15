BlueDevilCountry
Jack White Signs With Australian Pro Team

ShawnKrest

While several Blue Devils await the NBA’s delayed draft to see where they’ll be suiting up in the pros, one member of the 2020 team has already signed a contract.

Jack White, one of Duke’s senior captains this past season, signed a three-year contract with Melbourne United in the Australian NBL. White is originally from Australia and represented his home country at the 2019 World University Games.

Several NBL teams tried to land White, but Melbourne United was able to land him.

“Jack is an exciting young prospect who has incredible potential, so to have him choose Melbourne United, and commit with a long-term deal is fantastic,” coach Dean Vickerman told NBL.com. “He is a leader, highly intelligent and a very hard worker. We believe Jack will have a strong impact both on and off the court and we are eager to help him grow as a player and person within our club’s system and culture.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski also scouted White for the Melbourne United fans who might not be familiar with him.

“What a great citizen he’s been here for our university,” Coach K said, “representing us as a player. J was just the best teammate ever. A hard worker, he came to work every day, one of the easiest kids to coach that I’ve had opportunity to coach in my 45 years as collegiate coach. He’s a top-notch defender and rebounder and shot blocker. He does all the dirty work. Offensively, he’ll be able to stretch a defesne for you, because he can hit his outside shot. A great, great competitor, not a good one. Hell add to United’s already good culture. He’ll fit right in with the culture of winning that your team and program has had. We’re extremely happy, and we wish him the best. He’s a part of our family. We love him.”

Basketball

Sports Illustrated unveils 2020 SI All-American candidates

Sports Illustrated unveiled the candidates for its first high school All-American football team. Here's a look at some of the trends and highlights in the candidate pool.

ShawnKrest

Duke Blue Devils Football Recruiting Targets

Duke has 12 commitments in the class of 2021, but there are still plenty of needs to fill before December's early signing period. The Blue Devils will be looking for help on both lines, as well as safeties and running backs. Here's a look at the SI All-American candidates Duke is pursuing

ShawnKrest

Latest Character in Zion Williamson Lawsuit Drama Has Controversial Past

Last week, the Zion Williamson lawsuit took another twist, when documents surfaced seeming to show that the star had taken payment from agent Slavko Duric while at Duke. While Williamson's lawyers picked apart the evidence, Pat Forde ran down Duric's checkered past.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Search For a Women's Coach Hold Clues For an Eventual Men's Search?

Duke chose a Boston Celtics assistant over candidates with more experience and a connection to the program. Are there reasons to think the same thing might happen when the school searches for a new men's coach?

ShawnKrest

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Named to Bednarik Watch List

A pair of Duke defensive ends were named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list. Senior Victor Dimukeje and junior Chris Rumph II were both named candidates for the top defensive player in college football

ShawnKrest

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search to find new women's basketball coach Kara Lawson. Administrator Nina King takes us behind the scenes of the search.

ShawnKrest

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

Duke athletics director Kevin White explained why Kara Lawson was the choice for the women's basketball coaching vacancy, praising her leadership ability, relationship building and "peerless track record of success"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

New Duke head coach Kara Lawson was preparing to finish the NBA season in the Bubble, but she'll now be leaving the Celtics to take over the Blue Devils. She got choked up talking about how much the Boston players meant to her

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route, But I'm Here Now

Kara Lawson was formally introduced as Duke's head coach while still in the NBA's Orlando "Bubble." She leaves the Celtics to take her first ever college coaching job. "I took a circuitous route to get there, but I'm here now"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest