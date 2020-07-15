While several Blue Devils await the NBA’s delayed draft to see where they’ll be suiting up in the pros, one member of the 2020 team has already signed a contract.

Jack White, one of Duke’s senior captains this past season, signed a three-year contract with Melbourne United in the Australian NBL. White is originally from Australia and represented his home country at the 2019 World University Games.

Several NBL teams tried to land White, but Melbourne United was able to land him.

“Jack is an exciting young prospect who has incredible potential, so to have him choose Melbourne United, and commit with a long-term deal is fantastic,” coach Dean Vickerman told NBL.com. “He is a leader, highly intelligent and a very hard worker. We believe Jack will have a strong impact both on and off the court and we are eager to help him grow as a player and person within our club’s system and culture.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski also scouted White for the Melbourne United fans who might not be familiar with him.

“What a great citizen he’s been here for our university,” Coach K said, “representing us as a player. J was just the best teammate ever. A hard worker, he came to work every day, one of the easiest kids to coach that I’ve had opportunity to coach in my 45 years as collegiate coach. He’s a top-notch defender and rebounder and shot blocker. He does all the dirty work. Offensively, he’ll be able to stretch a defesne for you, because he can hit his outside shot. A great, great competitor, not a good one. Hell add to United’s already good culture. He’ll fit right in with the culture of winning that your team and program has had. We’re extremely happy, and we wish him the best. He’s a part of our family. We love him.”