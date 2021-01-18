HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Jalen Johnson Working Back Into Rotation, Patrick Tape Returns to Practice

Coach K gives update on injured Blue Devils
Author:
Publish date:

Duke has had a week since its last game, which gave the Blue Devils time to get their injured players back up to speed.

Freshman Jalen Johnson returned to the floor in Duke’s last game, at Virginia Tech, but played limited minutes. He’s used the week to get back up to speed.

“He practiced every day,” Mike Krzyzewski said.

Duke also got good news from Patrick Tape, who has missed time with a back injury over the past two weeks.

“We even, yesterday, got Patrick back,” Krzyzewski said. “Patrick practiced for the first time. So it’s been awhile, but I think everybody who is eligible to play can play. Jalen has had good practices. He’s got to get that court experience, game experience.”

Duke has been playing without Johnson for the last month, so integrating him back into the offense and defense will take an adjustment from everyone.

“There is no system,” Krzyzewski said. :You’re developing a system. It’s not like he’s come back to a place he’s been before or we’ve been before. We’re trying to develop a team. So when you have somebody out like that, he’s not part of them team—the playing team. He’ll always be part of the team, don’t get me wrong. Now that he’s there, it gives us an opportunity to move forward, try to get to a better place with the entire unit. It’s good to finally get to a spot where we have everybody.”

The week off gave Johnson a chance to work back into the rotation with the team.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Krzyzewski said. “Because then you’re trying to put together what you’re going to do going forward. With Jalen, j you had like five practices where you’re trying to put some new things in that we think will be better for that group, and then we’ll see how it all turns out. We’re just trying to develop a team and give that team the best chance to win that it can.”

coach_k_vaccine-6005c916fb74df5fefe87052_Jan_18_2021_17_47_59
Basketball

Coach K, David Cutcliffe Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

k_injury_update-6005c81be9e3792d42aafb0e_Jan_18_2021_17_44_09
Basketball

Jalen Johnson Working Back Into Rotation, Patrick Tape Returns to Practice

USATSI_9848979_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke Athletics Director Kevin White to Retire

cut_playcall-6000f6a4e9e3792d42aadf84_Jan_15_2021_2_00_59
Football

David Cutcliffe Gives Up Playcalling: "Getting Back to Being Our Head Football Coach"

cut_staff-6000f29be9e3792d42aadf29_Jan_15_2021_1_44_40
Football

Duke Shuffles Coaching Staff, Cutcliffe Will No Longer Call Plays

roach_vt-5ffe5e02fb74df5fefe8400e_Jan_13_2021_3_02_04
Basketball

Jeremy Roach: Duke Had "No Energy" In Loss at Virginia Tech

USATSI_15324496
Basketball

Duke at Virginia Tech Live Blog

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-110
Basketball

Duke's Chris Carrawell, Henry Coleman to Miss Virginia Tech Game