BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

ShawnKrest

The Boston Celtics lost to Miami, 112-106. Jayson Tatum led Boston with a game-high 23 points, hitting 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from three. He added seven rebounds. Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye got 19 minutes off the bench for the Celtics and hit 1-of-5 from three for three points. He also had five rebounds. Boston is currently the three-seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets upset the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-116. Lance Thomas started his third straight game for the Nets and played 14 minutes. He hit 2-of-7 from the field and finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists. He moved to within 18 points of Cherokee Parks for 37 place on the Duke NBA scoring list. The Nets are currently the seventh seed in the East, a half game ahead of the Orlando Magic.

Two Blue Devils squared off against each other in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 110-102 win over the Houston Rockets.

Austin Rivers logged 14 minutes off the bench for Houston, hitting 2-of-4 from the field and 1-of-3 from three. He finished with five points. The Rockets fell into a tie with the Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference, a half game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot restart with Portland. Trent came off the bench for 35 minutes of playing time and hit 4-of-9 from three to score 16 points. That moved him past Zion Williamson and Vince Taylor into 60 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list. The Blazers are a game and a half out of a playoff spot, in ninth place in the West.

Another Duke on Duke matchup failed to materialize as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings, 114-110. Dallas shooter Seth Curry didn’t play, however, getting scratched with leg soreness.

For Sacramento, Harry Giles followed up his career-best 23-point game with four points in 13 minutes, hitting both of his shots from the field. He moved to within 12 points of Jay Williams on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Dallas is currently in seventh place in the West, while Sacramento is three and a half games out of the playoff field, in 13 place.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

ShawnKrest

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick scored half of New Orleans' points as the Pelicans posted their first win in the NBA Bubble over a red-hot Grayson Allen. Here's a look at the NBA Blue Devils in action on Monday.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Georgia three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six and Duke is one of just two teams to make the cut who also were in Lee's top eight. Here's how the 2021 pass rusher is leaning.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Duke is looking for a 2021 running back, and Brendon Barrow of Clearwater's Academy International picked up an offer over the weekend. Barrow is ranked No. 8 in SIAA's top 10 running backs in the class.

ShawnKrest

Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 to lead a productive Sunday for NBA Blue Devils. After a shaky first post-restart game, Jayson Tatum and Seth Curry both found their shooting touch in the bubble, and Gary Trent stayed hot.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball Returns to Campus

Duke's men's and women's basketball teams both reported back to campus on Sunday. The Blue Devils men's players reported to the Washington Duke Inn for medical screening and will meet remotely while they quarantine.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Corner Cameron Bergeron Commits to Duke

Duke added a 14th commitment to its class of 2021, when three-star cornerback Cameron Bergeron announced he'd play for the Blue Devils. Bergeron is the fourth DB and third corner in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Go Winless in NBA Day Three

Zion Williamson again saw his minutes limited as former Blue Devils went winless in a rough NBA Saturday. Frank Jackson was the star of the day for the NBA Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

Eighteen of the 19 former Duke players in the NBA restart chose social justice messages for their jerseys instead of their last name? What did Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and the other Blue Devils choose, and who kept his name?

ShawnKrest