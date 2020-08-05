Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

The Boston Celtics lost to Miami, 112-106. Jayson Tatum led Boston with a game-high 23 points, hitting 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from three. He added seven rebounds. Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye got 19 minutes off the bench for the Celtics and hit 1-of-5 from three for three points. He also had five rebounds. Boston is currently the three-seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets upset the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-116. Lance Thomas started his third straight game for the Nets and played 14 minutes. He hit 2-of-7 from the field and finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists. He moved to within 18 points of Cherokee Parks for 37 place on the Duke NBA scoring list. The Nets are currently the seventh seed in the East, a half game ahead of the Orlando Magic.

Two Blue Devils squared off against each other in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 110-102 win over the Houston Rockets.

Austin Rivers logged 14 minutes off the bench for Houston, hitting 2-of-4 from the field and 1-of-3 from three. He finished with five points. The Rockets fell into a tie with the Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference, a half game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot restart with Portland. Trent came off the bench for 35 minutes of playing time and hit 4-of-9 from three to score 16 points. That moved him past Zion Williamson and Vince Taylor into 60 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list. The Blazers are a game and a half out of a playoff spot, in ninth place in the West.

Another Duke on Duke matchup failed to materialize as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings, 114-110. Dallas shooter Seth Curry didn’t play, however, getting scratched with leg soreness.

For Sacramento, Harry Giles followed up his career-best 23-point game with four points in 13 minutes, hitting both of his shots from the field. He moved to within 12 points of Jay Williams on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Dallas is currently in seventh place in the West, while Sacramento is three and a half games out of the playoff field, in 13 place.