Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

After playing 60 games at Cameron as a member of the Blue Devils and standing on the sidelines for 115 games at Cameron as a member of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s staff, Pitt coach Jeff Capel had his first game in the arena as a visiting coach on Tuesday night.

The challenge of facing No. 9 Duke took up much of his attention, so Capel wasn’t able to focus on his return to campus.

“I’m not sure I had expectations,” he said. “I was honestly just trying to concentrate on my team. As my dad would say, ‘We had enough to say, grace, over worrying about Duke,’ and being prepared for them instead of me worrying about my feelings of how I’m going to feel about coaching or walking in here. I was really just trying to lock into my team and be present in our moment. So I don’t know if I had expectations. I wanted us to come in and play well and put ourselves in a position to win, and we did that to an extent, but it’s still not good enough.”

Capel’s gameplan included trying to prevent Duke from getting the ball inside, even if it left players open on the perimeter. Guard Jordan Goldwire made them play, scoring a career-high 13 points for Duke. We wanted to try to clog up the game,” Capel said, “and we wanted to make some other guys make some shots that hadn’t done it on a consistent level all year. He stepped up and made some big time shots for them in the first half.”

Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

Duke had 11 players named Academic All-ACC, marking the eleventh straight year the Blue Devils have led the conference in selections to the team. Five players were repeat selections, while six were first-timers. Read more

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Clemson QB Chase Brice is expected to visit Duke this weekend as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Two now-former Blue Devils have also found new homes in the transfer portal. Read more

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

