Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

ShawnKrest

Coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium as a visiting coach for the first time when Pitt played Duke on Tuesday, losing by 12.

Capel played four years for Duke and served as an assistant to Coach Mike Krzyzewski for seven, occasionally filling in as interim coach for the team. He left prior to the 2018-19 season to take over the Panthers program.

“It was great being back, to be honest with you,” he said. “We came in here last night and shot a little bit and it was a little weird walking in here, a completely different entrance, being dropped off at a different place, and just being in here not with Duke. But, once competition starts, man it’s competition. It was great seeing so many familiar faces, so many people that I care about and that care about me. That was really cool.”

The Panthers struggled to defend Duke on the inside, as Vernon Carey Jr. scored 26 points. Pitt rallied, cutting an 18-point second half deficit to three. Capel was happy with the progress but is still seeking more. “They really killed us inside, especially Vernon,” he said. “Very difficult cover, very efficient, and they do a great job of getting him the basketball. I’m proud of my team, I thought we fought and we put ourselves in a position where we had a chance late. I thought we were able to handle their pressure. I thought we were able to get downhill and get to the basket and get some shots. Au’Diese [Toney] had a great game. It’s the best game he’s played here, so I’m proud of that, but it’s not good enough and I want our program to get to the point where we’re not satisfied with being close. We have to get to a point where we can minimize the mistakes and capitalize when we have opportunities. We’re not there yet but we’re getting close. Again, I’m proud of our effort and congrats to Duke.”

Basketball

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

ShawnKrest

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Sahmir Hagans Commits to Duke Football

Philadelphia playmaker and return specialist Sahmir Hagans becomes the fourth member of Duke's class of 2021. The Blue Devils are up 26 spots from last year's recruiting ranking and have jumped four spots in the ACC, getting off to a fast early start. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K, Team USA on Kobe Bryant's Death

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recruited Kobe Bryant heavily coming out of high school, and Bryant said on multiple occasions that he would have played for Duke if he went to college. The two also won a pair of Olympic golds together. Read more on Coach K's reaction to Bryant's death.

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Not Expected Back This Week

Freshman Wendell Moore has been out with a broken bone in his hand since Jan. 4. While Duke had the weekend off, with an ACC open date, it wasn't enough time to get Moore ready to return for this week's slate of games. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Future Blue Devils Named McDonald's All-Americans

Three members of Duke's class of 2020 were named to the McDonald's All-American game, continuing a long streak of future Blue Devils being featured in the country's biggest high-school showcase event. Read more

ShawnKrest