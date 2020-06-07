BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward Projected for 2021 Draft

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones are still waiting to see where they go in the 2020 NBA Draft. The two one-and-done freshman and the sophomore, Jones, left Duke to declare for the pros following the truncated 2019-20 season. All three have been projected as potential mid-to-low first-rounders.

While the pandemic has pushed back all NBA business, including the draft, CBSSports has turned its attention to next year’s draft and projects two Blue Devils who have yet to play a game for Duke—and potentially a third—to be selected in the 2021 draft.

Jonathan Kuminga, who seems to be the wrench thrown into all the projecting works, is slated to go third overall, behind Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham and one-and-done G-Leaguer Jalen Green.

Kuminga is the top-rated prospect in the class of 2021 and currently would be eligible to be drafted in 2022. He’s still considering the possibility of reclassifying to the class of 2020. Assuming that “big if” occurs, it’s not clear if he’ll go to college at all. Duke is one of the members of his top five, but so is the G-League.

Incoming Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is projected to go No. 8, behind USC center Evan Mobley, Kentucky guard B.J. Boston, UNC point Caleb Love and Stanford forward Ziaire Williams.

Johnson is a five-star small forward who is expected to be one of Duke’s top scoring options next season. CBSSports raves about his playmaking ability for his size and thinks his versatility will be one of the reasons he goes in the top 10.

The final Blue Devil expected to be taken in 2021 is combination guard D.J. Steward. The five-star from Chicago is projected to go No. 16 overall. Florida, Kentucky and Louisville are the only other schools with multiple projected first-rounders next year.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeremy Roach, Jonathan Kuminga Among Top Freshmen

Duke signee Jeremy Roach and target Jonathan Kuminga are among the top incoming freshmen in the country, according to a list from CBSSports. Even though Kuminga is currently a 2021 recruit and may not ever play in college.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Wins Appeal in Tumultuous Lawsuit

After a judge ruled Zion Williamson must answer questions about illegal benefits earlier in the week, Williamson's legal team earned a temporary stay in appeals court.

ShawnKrest

Who's Next: Ranking the Teams Duke Basketball Hasn't Played

There are 353 Division I teams and Duke has played more than 225 of them in basketball. Here's a look at the top teams Duke has yet to cross paths with, including seven Final Four teams and one former national champion.

ShawnKrest

Who’s Left? Ranking the Power 5 Teams Duke Has Yet to Face

Duke has played 49 of the other 64 Power Five teams in its history. Here's a ranking of the 15 teams the Blue Devils have yet to face, based on which games would be most intriguing.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2021 Pass Rusher Keith Cooper

Duke is looking to add to its pass rush in the 2021 recruiting class, making an offer to three-star Dickinson, Texas linebacker Keith Cooper.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vic Dimukeje Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT Award. Duke has had a player on the list for each of the last eight years.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2021 Defensive End Stone Eby

Duke is making a late run at three-star 2021 defensive end Stone Eby, extending a scholarship offer after he's already released his top eight schools.

ShawnKrest

Mike, Mickie Krzyzewski Make Donations to Duke Health

Mike Krzyzewski and his wife Mickie made a pair of donations to funds at Duke set up to support the fight against COVID-19. One provides PPE and research funding to Duke Health, the other supports students impacted by the pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive End Target Barryn Sorrell Chooses Northwestern

Duke suffered a loss on the recruiting trail when 2021 three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell chose Northwestern over the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Current and Former Duke Assistants React to Protests

Several of Coach K's current and former assistants at Duke, all former Blue Devils players, weighed in with their reaction to George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the resulting nationwide protests.

ShawnKrest