Jon Scheyer to SI: Coach K Has Gotten Really Good at Zoom

ShawnKrest

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan on Wednesday and gave more information on the challenges of recruiting during a stay-at-home order.

“It’s a lot of Zoom calls with recruits, which I give Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) a lot of credit. He’s gotten really good at,” Scheyer said. “Same thing with our staff and figuring out ways we can connect without seeing them in person. It’s an unusual thing to figure out, but we’re lucky to have a creative team, and it’s really been a great challenge.”

While mastering the technology has been a challenge, it has opened up free time for the staff to work on ways to reach recruits in their homes.

“It’s a lot of time where we’re not on the road, so you really get a chance to focus in on this,” Scheyer said. “It’s really been a great challenge, to be honest with you.”

There has been talk that recruits are committing earlier than usual, since they’re home during the pandemic. Scheyer said Duke isn’t worried about changing anyone’s timeline.

“For us, we always go by what the recruit is thinking,” he said. “For somebody, I think it’s important to know what their timeline is, and we’ll adjust to that. The coronavirus and COVID doesn’t really impact in terms of us … look, if someone wanted to commit tomorrow, that’s great. We’ll see our fair share. Some guys may do something early. Some guys may wait. We’ll respect either way. It’s up to them completely.”

Basketball

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

Duke assistant head coach Jon Scheyer appeared on sports radio in North Carolina to discuss how the pandemic has impacted recruiting in college basketball.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach is staying in shape at home while he waits for the chance to start his Duke career. He talked with Nolan Smith about why he chose to play for the Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Quarterback Riley Leonard

New quarterback commitment Riley Leonard offers plenty of options for Duke coach David Cutcliffe to design offensive plays. A threat running the ball out of RPOs or scrambles, he also has a whip-quick delivery, arm strength and accuracy.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, SC released his top 15 in mid-April. A month later, he's cut it to 12. Duke is one of the teams that made the cut for the playmaking former quarterback.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

Three weeks ago, quarterback Riley Leonard wasn't sure if he was going to play basketball or football in college. Several Power Five offers later, his mind is made up and he's headed to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: "Who Better to Work With Than Coach Cutcliffe?"

Duke graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice said that coming to Duke was "a business decision to develop my skills." He also discussed life as a Clemson backup while appearing on a webinar on quarterbacking.

Pat Ragazzo

Duke Offers Once-In-Lifetime Experience to Help With COVID Relief

Duke Basketball is helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief by offering a once-in-a-lifetime two-day experience with the team. The winner will get to attend practice, shoot-around and team meal, then the UNC game.

ShawnKrest

Adam Silver, Jay Bilas on Youth Sports

Former Blue Devils Jay Bilas, Lindsey Harding and NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed their experiences with youth sports and the importance of kids trying several sports while developing.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas on Michael Jordan: I Saw What Relentless Looks Like

Jay Bilas arrived at Duke the year after Michael Jordan won the National Championship up the road at UNC. The two battled in pickup games and in the sport's biggest rivalry for two years.

ShawnKrest