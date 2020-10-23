SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Jon Scheyer: Duke's Hardest Working Player Is Joey Baker

ShawnKrest

Duke has a young team this year, which means the Blue Devils need to find leadership from their small group of returning players.

“This year it’s still forming,” associate head coach Jon Scheyer said of Duke’s leadership. “The thing we’d like to see from our four returning scholarship guys—Joey Baker, Wendell Moore, Matt Hurt and Jordan Goldwire—all of them have led in their own way. They have different personalities. I think it’s going to be something where sometimes, it’s by committee, not necessarily one guy that’s going to be the leader or the most vocal all the time. All four of those guys are figuring out their roles on this team. They’re all going to have bigger roles in different ways, but all four of them have done a great job in their own capacity.”

Junior Joey Baker has made a great deal of progress. He’s always been a deep shooting threat, but he’s developed a more well-rounded game.

“Joey, ask anybody in our program—players, coaches, managers, whoever it may be—they’re going to rave about Joey. He’s as hard of a worker as we have on the team. He’s a guy who always—if he’s not the first one at practice, he’s definitely going to be the last one. He has more to his game. All we have to tell him is just relax. It’s going to happen, because he wants it so badly. You love to coach a guy like that. He’s been working hard this summer, being able to attack closeouts, put the ball on the floor and being a decision maker. When he’s under control and gets in the paint, he can be a very good passer and playmaker for us, not to mention he’s an even quicker shooter. He gets shots off in a variety of ways. He made seven threes the other day in practice. I don’t want to skip over that part, because aT the end of the day, making shots is a heck of a skill to have.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devery Hamilton on Improving Duke's Run Game

Duke rushed for 300 yards against Syracuse, and tackle Devery Hamilton said the team is using the week off to continue improving the run game after a step back against NC State

ShawnKrest

Marquis Waters Duke Will Start Off Fresh After Off Week

Duke hits the off week after a 1-5 start. Safety Marquis Waters says it comes at the perfect time, and the team will come out of it and "Start off fresh, work hard and change everything around.”

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Interceptions: I Thought Chase Played Terrific

Chase Brice threw three interceptions in Duke's loss to NC State, but coach David Cutcliffe had praise for his quarterback as he broke down the turnovers.

ShawnKrest

by

larry freeland

Duke's Chris Katrenick Opts Out of Season

Duke backup quarterback Chris Katrenick will not return to the football team this season due to what the team is calling "a personal circumstance"

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on the Chicago-to-Duke Pipeline

DJ Steward is the latest Chicago player to join Duke. The freshman discusses the Chicago-to-Duke pipeline and his favorite players from the Windy City

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice, Charlie Ham, Porter Wilson Added to Watch Lists

A trio of Blue Devils were named to the watch lists for college football awards. Quarterback Chase Brice was named to the list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while kicker Charlie Ham and punter Porter Wilson were named to the list for FWAA Freshman All-America

ShawnKrest

Twenty Pounds of Muscle Will Help Duke's Matt Hurt in the Paint

Duke sophomore Matt Hurt used the quarantine to bulk up, adding 20 pounds of muscle. He thinks the extra weight will help him in the paint and while driving the lane and taking contact

ShawnKrest

Duke target Caleb Houstan Discusses his Top Four

Top 2021 Duke target Caleb Houstan broke down his top four schools in a blog post for Sports Illustrated All-American. He also discussed next steps in his recruitment, which could include a commitment in the near future.

ShawnKrest

Matt Hurt Gives a Scouting Report on Duke's Freshmen

Matt Hurt is one of Duke's experienced leaders in his sophomore year. He gives a breakdown of each of the Blue Devils freshmen and a scouting report on the team.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on Which Duke Vets Have Impressed and Whose Shoe Game Is Best

Freshman guard DJ Steward is getting to know his Duke teammates. He discusses which veterans have been most impressive in practice and whose shoe game is best

ShawnKrest